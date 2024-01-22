£3k raised for Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over Horizon scandal

Around £3,000 has been raised in just two days to help a Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over the Horizon scandal.

Former nurse Marlene Wood, 53, claims the Horizon computer system throws up errors in the balance sheet at her Comrie Post Office virtually every day.

She says regularly making up shortfalls has left her heavily in debt to family members – and she is waiting for the bank to shut her down.

Her situation echoes those of the sub-postmasters featured on ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has brought the Horizon scandal to a global audience.

More than 700 UK sub-postmasters who used the Fujitsu machines were prosecuted for theft and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.

Comrie community council chair sets up fundraiser

Now Marlene is being helped by a fundraiser set up by Comrie Community Council chair Gillian Brock.

“After watching the television programme, I couldn’t believe they were still using the same system,” Gillian said.

“Marlene has had an uphill battle on her hands trying to save the post office, which is invaluable to Comrie – especially now we’ve no banks.

“The post office is the hub of the village and we cannot afford to lose it.

“So I decided to start this page.

“We hope any monies raised can help any shortfall Marlene has due to Horizon and will also help the continuing running of the post office.

“We also hope it may help her esteem to know the village is behind her.

“If she can’t carry on then hopefully a potential buyer will see what a village we are ensuring the future for Comrie.”

£3k raised to help village postmistress Marlene Wood

Gillian set up the GoFundMe page on Saturday.

After 48 hours it had raised £2,944 from 95 donations.

She added that those who don’t want to use the online platform can contribute by emailing her on gillianbrock@icloud.com.

Kath Kelson gifted £10. She said: “We do try to use the Comrie Post Office when we can and we are happy to contribute to help Marlene weather this injustice.”

Ian Hatten gave the same amount. “I have often travelled there to use the Post Office with the friendliest of services,” he said.

Marlene, who took over the post office in Comrie four and a half years ago, told The Courier last week that she had been heartened by the reaction to the ITV drama.

“I love my post office,” she said.

“I love Comrie and the community here. And I’d have done anything to make it work

“It’s too late for me.

“But if me putting my head above the parapet helps someone else who’s in a similar position I’m happy to do that.”

A Post Office spokesperson said last week: “We are very sorry to hear of the experience our postmistress for Comrie is having at the moment.

“Our dedicated area manager had been in recent contact over the phone with the postmistress and will be visiting the branch in the coming days to further understand the issues the postmistress is having and to talk through what support might be available that could make a difference to her situation.”