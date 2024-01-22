£3k raised for Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over Horizon scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£3k raised for Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over Horizon scandal

Villagers have rallied round to support Marlene Wood.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A fundraiser has been set up to help Comrie sub-postmistress Marlene Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A fundraiser has been set up to help Comrie sub-postmistress Marlene Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Around £3,000 has been raised in just two days to help a Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over the Horizon scandal.

Former nurse Marlene Wood, 53, claims the Horizon computer system throws up errors in the balance sheet at her Comrie Post Office virtually every day.

She says regularly making up shortfalls has left her heavily in debt to family members – and she is waiting for the bank to shut her down.

Her situation echoes those of the sub-postmasters featured on ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has brought the Horizon scandal to a global audience.

More than 700 UK sub-postmasters who used the Fujitsu machines were prosecuted for theft and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.

Comrie community council chair sets up fundraiser

Now Marlene is being helped by a fundraiser set up by Comrie Community Council chair Gillian Brock.

Gillian Brock on Comrie high street
Gillian Brock has set up the fundraiser. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“After watching the television programme, I couldn’t believe they were still using the same system,” Gillian said.

“Marlene has had an uphill battle on her hands trying to save the post office, which is invaluable to Comrie – especially now we’ve no banks.

“The post office is the hub of the village and we cannot afford to lose it.

“So I decided to start this page.

“We hope any monies raised can help any shortfall Marlene has due to Horizon and will also help the continuing running of the post office.

“We also hope it may help her esteem to know the village is behind her.

“If she can’t carry on then hopefully a potential buyer will see what a village we are ensuring the future for Comrie.”

£3k raised to help village postmistress Marlene Wood

Gillian set up the GoFundMe page on Saturday.

After 48 hours it had raised £2,944 from 95 donations.

She added that those who don’t want to use the online platform can contribute by emailing her on gillianbrock@icloud.com.

Kath Kelson gifted £10. She said: “We do try to use the Comrie Post Office when we can and we are happy to contribute to help Marlene weather this injustice.”

Ian Hatten gave the same amount. “I have often travelled there to use the Post Office with the friendliest of services,” he said.

Marlene fears her stint at Comrie Post Office is coming to an end. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Marlene, who took over the post office in Comrie four and a half years ago, told The Courier last week that she had been heartened by the reaction to the ITV drama.

“I love my post office,” she said.

“I love Comrie and the community here. And I’d have done anything to make it work

“It’s too late for me.

“But if me putting my head above the parapet helps someone else who’s in a similar position I’m happy to do that.”

A Post Office spokesperson said last week: “We are very sorry to hear of the experience our postmistress for Comrie is having at the moment.

“Our dedicated area manager had been in recent contact over the phone with the postmistress and will be visiting the branch in the coming days to further understand the issues the postmistress is having and to talk through what support might be available that could make a difference to her situation.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool.
Councillors vote to save ice rink and leisure swimming facilities in Perth
An electric vehicle caught fire in Leslie Street car park
Blairgowrie car park closed off after electric vehicle catches fire
Stewart Miller with dog Troy.
Hero plumber defies police advice to rescue woman from Tay in Perth during Storm…
2
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
St Johnstone fan sorry as pub fight erupts hours after ‘square go’ post
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Monday disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads…
Mike Robinson, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, and a picture of Perth leisure pool
Missed opportunities to blame for PH20 'diluted half project' in Perth, says ex-chairman
Norman Hawkes standing outside his Pitlochry home
Pitlochry great-grandad fears for family in mouldy council house

Conversation