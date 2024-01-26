Blackford man believes he was targeted by thieves who took his off-road motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackford man believes he was targeted by thieves who took his off-road motorbike

Ian Little suspects the culprits follow off-road competitors.

By Ben MacDonald
A 250EXC-F, similar to the one stolen in Blackford
A KTM 250EXC-F, similar to the one stolen in Blackford. Image: Shutterstock

A Perthshire man believes he has been the victim of a targeted theft after his off-road motorbike was stolen from his garage.

Blackford resident Ian Little had his KTM 250EXC-F bike stolen from his garage at some point between Monday and Tuesday.

Ian told The Courier that the bike was locked up in his garage and that the thieves were able to leave the scene without attracting attention.

He said: “It was a very professional robbery, they didn’t even disturb the dogs.

“They broke into my neighbour’s garage first because it’s closest to the house.

“The bike was chained up and the garage was locked but that didn’t stop them, they knew what to do.”

Blackford resident believes thieves targeted bike

Ian believes the thieves are part of a group that target off-road motorcycle competitors.

He said: “Presumably having entered events, they manage to see who has entered and take it from there.

“It has been rife in the Borders and in Edinburgh, but I am hearing that they are starting to head more northern.

“A couple of years ago there was people in Dunblane who had everything stolen. They were planning on doing the Dakar Rally for charity and everything was taken.

“They’re stealing them because there’s a market for them somewhere, off the radar.”

Ian Little on his stolen KTM bike
Ian uses his bike for racing competitions. Image: Supplied

When asked if the bike had any distinguishable features, Ian said: “They’re fairly generic – most KTMs are orange and white.

“There’s no registration plate as they’re off-road competition machines.

“There was a racing number but it was just a sticker, they probably peeled it off.

“It’s out there on a number of pages on Facebook and websites, including Scottish Motorcycle Enduros.”

Police appeal for information after off-road bike stolen

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of break-ins to garages at two properties in the Stirling Street area of Blackford, and the theft of an off-road motorbike, which is believed to have taken place between 4pm on Monday and 2.30pm on Tuesday.

“The motorbike is an orange-coloured KTM 250EXC-F, with the number 216 on the front.

“It was stolen alongside two motorcycle batteries, and extensive enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1960 of Tuesday January 23.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

