Blackford man believes he was targeted by thieves who took his off-road motorbike

A Perthshire man believes he has been the victim of a targeted theft after his off-road motorbike was stolen from his garage.

Blackford resident Ian Little had his KTM 250EXC-F bike stolen from his garage at some point between Monday and Tuesday.

Ian told The Courier that the bike was locked up in his garage and that the thieves were able to leave the scene without attracting attention.

He said: “It was a very professional robbery, they didn’t even disturb the dogs.

“They broke into my neighbour’s garage first because it’s closest to the house.

“The bike was chained up and the garage was locked but that didn’t stop them, they knew what to do.”

Blackford resident believes thieves targeted bike

Ian believes the thieves are part of a group that target off-road motorcycle competitors.

He said: “Presumably having entered events, they manage to see who has entered and take it from there.

“It has been rife in the Borders and in Edinburgh, but I am hearing that they are starting to head more northern.

“A couple of years ago there was people in Dunblane who had everything stolen. They were planning on doing the Dakar Rally for charity and everything was taken.

“They’re stealing them because there’s a market for them somewhere, off the radar.”

When asked if the bike had any distinguishable features, Ian said: “They’re fairly generic – most KTMs are orange and white.

“There’s no registration plate as they’re off-road competition machines.

“There was a racing number but it was just a sticker, they probably peeled it off.

“It’s out there on a number of pages on Facebook and websites, including Scottish Motorcycle Enduros.”

Police appeal for information after off-road bike stolen

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of break-ins to garages at two properties in the Stirling Street area of Blackford, and the theft of an off-road motorbike, which is believed to have taken place between 4pm on Monday and 2.30pm on Tuesday.

“The motorbike is an orange-coloured KTM 250EXC-F, with the number 216 on the front.

“It was stolen alongside two motorcycle batteries, and extensive enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1960 of Tuesday January 23.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”