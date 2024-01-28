Man rescued at Perth beauty spot after ‘falling into gorge’

A man has been rescued after falling into a gorge at a Perth beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to the gorge at Buckie Braes, in the Cherrybank area, at around 3pm this afternoon.

The condition of the casualty is not known at this stage.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the incident, which came to an end just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received a call at 3.04pm to assist Scottish Ambulance Service rescue a casualty in difficulty at Buckie Braes, Low Road, Perth.

“We sent one appliance and the rope rescue team from Lochgelly.

“They were able to rescue a male casualty and hand him over to a waiting ambulance.”

The spokesperson said the incident was officially stopped at 4.48pm.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.