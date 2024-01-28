Man rescued at Perth beauty spot after ‘falling into gorge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man rescued at Perth beauty spot after ‘falling into gorge’

Specialist rope rescue teams pulled the man to safety at Buckie Braes.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Man rescued at Buckie Braes , Perth
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

A man has been rescued after falling into a gorge at a Perth beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to the gorge at Buckie Braes, in the Cherrybank area, at around 3pm this afternoon.

The condition of the casualty is not known at this stage.

Buckie Braes rescue Perth
SFRS had a rope rescue team at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper
Buckie Braes Perth rescue
SFRS at the scene. Stuart Cowper

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the incident, which came to an end just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received a call at 3.04pm to assist Scottish Ambulance Service rescue a casualty in difficulty at Buckie Braes, Low Road, Perth.

“We sent one appliance and the rope rescue team from Lochgelly.

“They were able to rescue a male casualty and hand him over to a waiting ambulance.”

Buckie Braes rescue Perth
Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit. Image: Stuart Cowper

The spokesperson said the incident was officially stopped at 4.48pm.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Left to right: Barclays bank in Perth and Dundee.
Barclays Bank to close Dundee and Perth branches in March
Grant Stainer was told he was on the 'doorstep of Perth Prison and asking to be let in.'
Abusive Perth window fitter left 156 voicemails on ex's mobile as he booted her…
Murderer's 'pointless' Perth Prison punishment after being caught with SIM card
Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
Five-bedroom villa nestled in the Carse of Gowrie woods for sale
Cars and motorbikes stolen Perth and Kinross
Tens of thousands of pounds worth of motorbikes and cars stolen in break-ins across…
Police outside Johnnie Orange Cafe in Perth.
Owner devastated after Perth cafe broken into for second time
Nicola Hutton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman dragged passenger from Perth bus and kicked him in head during savage attack
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside carried out ZERO vasectomies in past year - despite 933 men on…
3
Richard Marner and Fingask Castle
Council blocks wedding plans at Perthshire castle once owned by 'Allo 'Allo actor Richard…
A 250EXC-F, similar to the one stolen in Blackford
Blackford man believes he was targeted by thieves who took his off-road motorbike

Conversation