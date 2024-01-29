Major plan to redevelop Coupar Angus’ 2 Sisters chicken factory and build 49 homes

A major planning application has been submitted to redevelop the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus.

The scheme would see the demolition of the current George Street complex, which would be replaced by up to 49 homes comprising two-storey houses and three-storey flats.

A replacement poultry processing plant would be built on 5.54 hectares of “uncultivated farmland” to the south-west that is owned by the company.

Other industrial units would swell the site’s overall footprint to 10 hectares and create 70 new jobs.

2 Sisters redevelopment would create 70 jobs

The proposal, submitted by 2 Sisters Food Group owner Amber Rei Holdings, follows a public consultation on a £65m expansion of the site.

The company would not increase the 1,180 full-time equivalent positions currently on the site.

The applicant claims this is “due to automated processes that will be installed.”

But another 70 full-time jobs would be created through the creation of additional employment floorspace.

And the scheme is forecast to indirectly create 235 full-time jobs in Perth and Kinross through boosts to the supply chain and onward expenditure.

‘Good quality housing’ to replace Coupar Angus chicken factory

Amber Rei Holdings says the new housing “could help provide employees of the new poultry production factory with good quality housing.”

The suggestion comes three-and-a-half years after complaints of overcrowding during the Covid restrictions of 2020.

Employees were among nearly 30 people crammed into around 10 rooms at Enverdale House in Coupar Angus.

A 2 Sisters spokesperson says none of the new homes would be earmarked specifically for staff.

They would instead be for sale on the open market.

“It’ll be a few years away yet to identify who will purchase them,” they added.

The planning statement addressed the prospect of living next door to a factory.

It said: “The site layout has been appropriately considered to ensure that the new facility would be compatible with the proposed new residential development and ensure that there would be no adverse impact in terms of existing residential amenity.”

Scheme comes with promise of fewer bad smells

The scheme also comes with the promise of a reduction in bad smells.

The statement added: “The new poultry processing facility has an odour generating potential due to the nature of the process.

“However, the installation will be designed with state-of-the-art odour abatement systems which will be alarmed and include emergency bypass controls.

“The odour potential from the new poultry processing facility will be significantly lower than for the existing poultry processing facility.”

Residents asked to comment on proposed redevelopment

Access to the new processing plant would be from the A94 at the south end of the site.

Traffic would follow a one-way system to the rear of the building where a dispatch area is proposed.

There would be up to 427 car parking spaces on the site. A separate access would be provided for staff car parking.

A spokesman for the Coupar Angus site said: “This application shows we have a genuine ambition to invest in the Perth and Kinross region.

“Not only would this development create an attractive, modern addition to the town, it would make best use of sustainable energy and fully incorporate as standard solar and air source heat pumps as well as using carbon neutral technologies within its build.

“We anticipate a new factory with enhanced capability would also protect jobs locally and those across the wider supply chain.

“We would welcome any further views and comments from local stakeholders to ensure we can take on board as many opinions as possible before this application reaches its next planning stage.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application, which has been submitted ‘in principle’ ahead of a detailed proposal.