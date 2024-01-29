Major plan to redevelop Coupar Angus’ 2 Sisters chicken factory and build 49 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Major plan to redevelop Coupar Angus’ 2 Sisters chicken factory and build 49 homes

The mixed-use scheme would create 70 jobs and double the footprint of the site.

By Stephen Eighteen
The 2 Sisters food plant.
The 2 Sisters food plant.

A major planning application has been submitted to redevelop the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus.

The scheme would see the demolition of the current George Street complex, which would be replaced by up to 49 homes comprising two-storey houses and three-storey flats.

A replacement poultry processing plant would be built on 5.54 hectares of “uncultivated farmland” to the south-west that is owned by the company.

Other industrial units would swell the site’s overall footprint to 10 hectares and create 70 new jobs.

2 Sisters redevelopment would create 70 jobs

The proposal, submitted by 2 Sisters Food Group owner Amber Rei Holdings, follows a public consultation on a £65m expansion of the site.

The proposed economic benefits of the redevelopment of the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus.
The proposed economic benefits of the redevelopment. Image: Optimised Environments Ltd

The company would not increase the 1,180 full-time equivalent positions currently on the site.

The applicant claims this is “due to automated processes that will be installed.”

But another 70 full-time jobs would be created through the creation of additional employment floorspace.

And the scheme is forecast to indirectly create 235 full-time jobs in Perth and Kinross through boosts to the supply chain and onward expenditure.

‘Good quality housing’ to replace Coupar Angus chicken factory

Amber Rei Holdings says the new housing “could help provide employees of the new poultry production factory with good quality housing.”

The suggestion comes three-and-a-half years after complaints of overcrowding during the Covid restrictions of 2020.

Employees were among nearly 30 people crammed into around 10 rooms at Enverdale House in Coupar Angus.

A 2 Sisters spokesperson says none of the new homes would be earmarked specifically for staff.

They would instead be for sale on the open market.

“It’ll be a few years away yet to identify who will purchase them,” they added.

The proposed new layout of the 2 Sisters site in Coupar Angus
How the development could look from the air. Image: Optimised Environments Ltd

The planning statement addressed the prospect of living next door to a factory.

It said: “The site layout has been appropriately considered to ensure that the new facility would be compatible with the proposed new residential development and ensure that there would be no adverse impact in terms of existing residential amenity.”

Scheme comes with promise of fewer bad smells

The scheme also comes with the promise of a reduction in bad smells.

The statement added: “The new poultry processing facility has an odour generating potential due to the nature of the process.

“However, the installation will be designed with state-of-the-art odour abatement systems which will be alarmed and include emergency bypass controls.

“The odour potential from the new poultry processing facility will be significantly lower than for the existing poultry processing facility.”

Residents asked to comment on proposed redevelopment

Access to the new processing plant would be from the A94 at the south end of the site.

Traffic would follow a one-way system to the rear of the building where a dispatch area is proposed.

There would be up to 427 car parking spaces on the site. A separate access would be provided for staff car parking.

The proposed new layout of the 2 Sisters site in Coupar Angus
The proposed new layout of the site. Image: Optimised Environments Ltd

A spokesman for the Coupar Angus site said: “This application shows we have a genuine ambition to invest in the Perth and Kinross region.

“Not only would this development create an attractive, modern addition to the town, it would make best use of sustainable energy and fully incorporate as standard solar and air source heat pumps as well as using carbon neutral technologies within its build.

“We anticipate a new factory with enhanced capability would also protect jobs locally and those across the wider supply chain.

“We would welcome any further views and comments from local stakeholders to ensure we can take on board as many opinions as possible before this application reaches its next planning stage.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application, which has been submitted ‘in principle’ ahead of a detailed proposal.

