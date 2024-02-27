No suspicious circumstances found in Perth death probe

Police say no suspicious circumstances have been found after a probe into the death of a 32-year-old man in Perth.

Officers attended Ulva Way in the North Muirton area of the city at around midnight on February 10.

A police cordon surrounded a building on the street with police guarding the front and rear of the block.

Locals reported a large police presence on the street at the time with police saying the death was unexplained.

In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of the death of a 32-year-old man at a property on Ulva Way, Perth, around 12.10am on Saturday February 10.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, although no suspicious circumstances have been established at this time.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”