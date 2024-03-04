Founder of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross reveals cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Founder of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross reveals cancer diagnosis

Katie McCandless-Thomas says she is stepping back from duties while she is treated.

By Stephen Eighteen
Katie McCandless-Thomas at Perth's South Inch. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson
Katie McCandless-Thomas at Perth's South Inch. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The founder of Perth and Kinross’s biggest pet-finding group is to step back from her role after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Katie McCandless-Thomas has been running Facebook page Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross since 2011.

With more than 30,000 followers the page is a 24-7 alerting and finding service, with Katie helped by more than 30 fellow volunteers.

But she will now reduce her duties as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Cervical cancer diagnosis in October

In a post today, Katie first acknowledged that the page “is going through some changes and the team is still working as hard as we can while we juggle some things around.”

Revealing why, she added: “There is no easy or nice way to say this and I know it will shock a lot of people but back in October I was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“Positives are it’s been caught very early and the doctors are very optimistic about my treatment and recovery.

“I’ve currently been going through my first lot of treatment for the past 6 weeks.

“From next Monday my next lot of treatment starts and will be more intense, more regular and it’s likely it will hit me harder.

“I’ve been doing what I can with Missing Pets remotely while the rest of the team ground searches and take on other roles and jobs which I currently can’t do.

“Realistically though, for once I’m going to have to put myself first and take a step back from Missing Pets over these coming months so I can put my focus on my health.

“Coming to this realisation has been extremely difficult as Missing Pets has been my priority for 12 years.

“But our amazing team of volunteers have stepped up to help with the running of things and to make sure owners still get the help and support which I pride myself on.”

Volunteers to help keep Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross going

Katie spoke about her dedication to finding missing pets in an in-depth interview with The Courier two-and-a-half years ago.

She said she continued to work while on holiday – even during her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2018.

But in recent years she has been more open to delegate, with good friend Christine Faulds Quinn becoming operations coordinator.

Christine Faulds Quinn with Katie. Image: Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland

“Chrissie, who many of you may know and have met, came on board to help me run Missing Pets six years ago,” Katie added on Monday.

“She has also these past months moved into care for us and taken us to every hospital appointment too.

“Chrissie is also going to be unavailable for a period of time too while she is with me at my appointments, and just in general helping look after us when needed.

“Like I’ve said though, even if myself and Chrissie are not available other incredible team members are.

“We will also do an introduction soon of our volunteers who help with Missing Pets.”

Katie ‘very positive’ as treatment continues

Perth resident Katie added that she has been “very lucky with how I’m coping with my treatment so far.”

She continued: “I don’t want sympathies or sorries as I’m remaining very positive and focused on getting better.

“It feels right to let people know the reasons why Chrissie and I may not be available and also at times it may take us longer to respond but we will always still find a way to help

“My stubbornness and determination will help my kick cancer in the bum!”

Katie also manages Dog Friendly Perthshire, which promotes restaurants, cafes, accommodation and other venues where four-legged friends are welcome.

More from Perth & Kinross

Rachel Borthwick (left) and Danni Menzies with Laura Young at the Scottish Influencer Awards.
Partner of St Johnstone star and Dundee green campaigner named among Scotland's top influencers
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly
Police on Newhouse Place in Perth after a rape was reported. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police investigate Perth rape as blue forensics tent put up
Scotland fans at the fan zone outside the Cherrybank Inn during the Euros in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pub reveals details of Euro 2024 fan zone
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl.
'Respected' chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has price cut by £100k
Perth prison governor Andy Hodge talking to one of the artists in front of a wall of paintings
Perth Prison artwork will raise money for fellow military veterans
Two police vans outside a property on Strathtay Road, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Males aged 16 and 44 charged with firearms offences after Perth police raid
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in…
Danni Menzies was raised in Kenmore.
A Place in the Sun host on love for coming home to Perthshire as…
Hayley Smith, Rio Moore and Callum Penman standing next to a Hairy Highland Coo sculpture in Perth Concert Hall
Last call for Perthshire towns to join CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail

Conversation