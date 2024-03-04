Founder of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross reveals cancer diagnosis

The founder of Perth and Kinross’s biggest pet-finding group is to step back from her role after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Katie McCandless-Thomas has been running Facebook page Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross since 2011.

With more than 30,000 followers the page is a 24-7 alerting and finding service, with Katie helped by more than 30 fellow volunteers.

But she will now reduce her duties as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Cervical cancer diagnosis in October

In a post today, Katie first acknowledged that the page “is going through some changes and the team is still working as hard as we can while we juggle some things around.”

Revealing why, she added: “There is no easy or nice way to say this and I know it will shock a lot of people but back in October I was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“Positives are it’s been caught very early and the doctors are very optimistic about my treatment and recovery.

“I’ve currently been going through my first lot of treatment for the past 6 weeks.

“From next Monday my next lot of treatment starts and will be more intense, more regular and it’s likely it will hit me harder.

“I’ve been doing what I can with Missing Pets remotely while the rest of the team ground searches and take on other roles and jobs which I currently can’t do.

“Realistically though, for once I’m going to have to put myself first and take a step back from Missing Pets over these coming months so I can put my focus on my health.

“Coming to this realisation has been extremely difficult as Missing Pets has been my priority for 12 years.

“But our amazing team of volunteers have stepped up to help with the running of things and to make sure owners still get the help and support which I pride myself on.”

Volunteers to help keep Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross going

Katie spoke about her dedication to finding missing pets in an in-depth interview with The Courier two-and-a-half years ago.

She said she continued to work while on holiday – even during her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2018.

But in recent years she has been more open to delegate, with good friend Christine Faulds Quinn becoming operations coordinator.

“Chrissie, who many of you may know and have met, came on board to help me run Missing Pets six years ago,” Katie added on Monday.

“She has also these past months moved into care for us and taken us to every hospital appointment too.

“Chrissie is also going to be unavailable for a period of time too while she is with me at my appointments, and just in general helping look after us when needed.

“Like I’ve said though, even if myself and Chrissie are not available other incredible team members are.

“We will also do an introduction soon of our volunteers who help with Missing Pets.”

Katie ‘very positive’ as treatment continues

Perth resident Katie added that she has been “very lucky with how I’m coping with my treatment so far.”

She continued: “I don’t want sympathies or sorries as I’m remaining very positive and focused on getting better.

“It feels right to let people know the reasons why Chrissie and I may not be available and also at times it may take us longer to respond but we will always still find a way to help

“My stubbornness and determination will help my kick cancer in the bum!”

Katie also manages Dog Friendly Perthshire, which promotes restaurants, cafes, accommodation and other venues where four-legged friends are welcome.