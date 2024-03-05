Lidl consulting shoppers on new Perth store plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lidl consulting shoppers on new Perth store plan

Discount giant Lidl is holding drop-in sessions so locals can view its plans for a new store on Perth's Crieff Road.

By Morag Lindsay
Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
Lidl is asking the Perth public what they think of the new store plan. Image: Lidl

Lidl bosses are quizzing the public on what they want from a new store in Perth.

The discount supermarket chain is holding two informal drop-in sessions to present its plans for a site on the city’s Crieff Road.

The 1,331sq metre food store, with space for 103 cars, would be Lidl’s second in Perth.

The site is currently rough ground, close to McDiarmid Park.

The retailer says it will create 40 jobs.

Lidl representatives will be on hand to answer any questions at the events next week.

Lidl is planning a new store just off Crieff Road in Perth. Image: Google.

The first will be held at  Letham Community Club, Marlee Road, Perth on Thursday March 14 from 10am-4pm.

A second session will be held at Tulloch Community Centre, 2 Tulloch Terrace, Perth, on Friday March 15 from 9am-1pm.

It comes after Lidl lodged plans for the Crieff Road site last month.

The retailer withdrew a proposal for the same site in December 2022, following feedback on its application from Perth and Kinross Council.

It now says it has addressed those concerns.

How the proposed new Lidl could look
How the proposed new Lidl in Perth could look. Image: Lidl

Changes include parking for up to 10 customer bikes and two EV charging points, additional landscaping and tree planting.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

Residents have already been surveyed on whether they want a new Lidl in Perth.

Of the 388 responses to the previous consultation, 94% of people were in favour.

Lidl now has 113 stores across Scotland, employing more than 2,700 people.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Douglas Zdrzalek. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2024
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed…
Residents in Aberfeldy say they are confused and concerned by the police response to Brian Low's shooting. Image: Kieran Webster/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Residents 'puzzled' by police handling of murder
Lindsay Maycock at Falkirk Sheriff Court. She caused an "explosion risk" during a This Is Rigged protest at Ineos refinery in Grangemouth.
Perth activist 'created explosion risk' at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest
Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Perth takeaway boss issues SOS as £18k roof repair threatens to sink business
Volunteer drivers David Aird, Rosemary Hudson and Jim Marshall smiling in a Kinross garden
Kinross-shire transport group honoured for four decades of volunteering
A Goshawk was killed on a Perthshire estate. Image: Shutterstock/Wim Hoek
Man, 47, charged over death of protected bird on Perthshire estate
Katie McCandless-Thomas at Perth's South Inch. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson
Founder of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross reveals cancer diagnosis
Rachel Borthwick (left) and Danni Menzies with Laura Young at the Scottish Influencer Awards.
Partner of St Johnstone star and Dundee green campaigner named among Scotland's top influencers
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly
Police on Newhouse Place in Perth after a rape was reported. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police investigate Perth rape as blue forensics tent put up

Conversation