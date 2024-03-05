Lidl consulting shoppers on new Perth store plan

Lidl bosses are quizzing the public on what they want from a new store in Perth.

The discount supermarket chain is holding two informal drop-in sessions to present its plans for a site on the city’s Crieff Road.

The 1,331sq metre food store, with space for 103 cars, would be Lidl’s second in Perth.

The site is currently rough ground, close to McDiarmid Park.

The retailer says it will create 40 jobs.

Lidl representatives will be on hand to answer any questions at the events next week.

The first will be held at Letham Community Club, Marlee Road, Perth on Thursday March 14 from 10am-4pm.

A second session will be held at Tulloch Community Centre, 2 Tulloch Terrace, Perth, on Friday March 15 from 9am-1pm.

It comes after Lidl lodged plans for the Crieff Road site last month.

The retailer withdrew a proposal for the same site in December 2022, following feedback on its application from Perth and Kinross Council.

It now says it has addressed those concerns.

Changes include parking for up to 10 customer bikes and two EV charging points, additional landscaping and tree planting.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

Residents have already been surveyed on whether they want a new Lidl in Perth.

Of the 388 responses to the previous consultation, 94% of people were in favour.

Lidl now has 113 stores across Scotland, employing more than 2,700 people.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.