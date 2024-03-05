Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections

Planners say butcher Simon Howie should be allowed to erect a 104-metre wind turbine next to his Dunning headquarters.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council received 79 objections to the plans.

Neighbours complained about the potential for noise and other disturbance if the structure is built at Findony Farm.

There were also concerns about the visual impact on the conservation village.

Some critics said the turbine would dwarf the 93-metre Statue of Liberty, overshadowing homes and historic properties.

But planning officers say decision-makers have to balance the impact on the character of an area with the economic and environmental benefits.

And they are recommending councillors approve the application when the planning committee meets next week.

Councillors will be told Simon Howie employs 141 people at his Dunning factory, 37 of them within a five-mile radius.

And planners say the wind turbine will help to safeguard the future of the business.

Simon Howie changing character of Dunning for worse, claim critics

A report to Wednesday’s planning committee says Simon Howie is “a significant

local employer with substantial community economic benefits”.

The turbine will allow for a more self-sufficient and efficient energy supply in a “volatile” market, it adds.

“The development is anticipated to create certainty and stability in terms of the operational costs and in turn the future viability of the business,” the report says.

“Providing certainty and positivity for the long term future of this local employer is an important aspect in the decision making-process.”

The planning application attracted 102 representations.

Dunning Community Council was among the 79 objectors.

The group delivered a 9,000-word takedown following a meeting in the village.

It said the turbine would dwarf surrounding landmarks, such as the 12th Century St Serf’s Church steeple and the Dun Knock hillfort.

And it claimed the expansion of the butcher business was changing the area around the family farm at Findony from a rural setting into an industrial site

The submission said the proposal posed a threat to “the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future”.

Howie praised for acting on environment

Council assessors found the turbine would make the church tower look less prominent.

And they conceded it would change the quality and character of the historic landscape.

However, the report for councillors says the effect on the Dunning conservation area would be “moderate to moderate/minor”.

There were nine comments in favour of the application. Supporters praised Simon Howie for taking action to address the climate crisis.

Perth and Kinross Council planning committee meets on Wednesday March 13 at 9.30am.

Simon Howie opened his first shop as a teenager in 1986.

In 2021, the butchery business was named the fourth fastest-growing Scottish brand.