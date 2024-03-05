Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections

Planners say the device will help to safeguard more than 140 jobs at Simon Howie's butchery business at Dunning.

By Morag Lindsay
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie wants to build the turbine at Findony Farm at Dunning. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Planners say butcher Simon Howie should be allowed to erect a 104-metre wind turbine next to his Dunning headquarters.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council received 79 objections to the plans.

Neighbours complained about the potential for noise and other disturbance if the structure is built at Findony Farm.

There were also concerns about the visual impact on the conservation village.

Some critics said the turbine would dwarf the 93-metre Statue of Liberty, overshadowing homes and historic properties.

But planning officers say decision-makers have to balance the impact on the character of an area with the economic and environmental benefits.

design showing size of wind turbine, compared to Statue of Liberty, Nelson's Column, the Angel of the North, a double decker bus and an elephant.

And they are recommending councillors approve the application when the planning committee meets next week.

Councillors will be told Simon Howie employs 141 people at his Dunning factory, 37 of them within a five-mile radius.

And planners say the wind turbine will help to safeguard the future of the business.

Simon Howie changing character of Dunning for worse, claim critics

A report to Wednesday’s planning committee says Simon Howie is “a significant
local employer with substantial community economic benefits”.

The turbine will allow for a more self-sufficient and efficient energy supply in a “volatile” market, it adds.

Workers packing haggis inside Simon Howie factory at Dunning
The Simon Howie plant is a major employer in the Dunning area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The development is anticipated to create certainty and stability in terms of the operational costs and in turn the future viability of the business,” the report says.

“Providing certainty and positivity for the long term future of this local employer is an important aspect in the decision making-process.”

The planning application attracted 102 representations.

Dunning Community Council was among the 79 objectors.

The group delivered a 9,000-word takedown following a meeting in the village.

Centre of Dunning, with road sign to Simon Howie plant and St Serf's Church tower in background.
Critics say the Simon Howie turbine will overshadow St Serf’s Church tower. Image: DC Thomson.

It said the turbine would dwarf surrounding landmarks, such as the 12th Century St Serf’s Church steeple and the Dun Knock hillfort.

And it claimed the expansion of the butcher business was changing the area around the family farm at Findony from a rural setting into an industrial site

The submission said the proposal posed a threat to “the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future”.

Howie praised for acting on environment

Council assessors found the turbine would make the church tower look less prominent.

And they conceded it would change the quality and character of the historic landscape.

map showing location of proposed turbine at Findony Farm, on the edge of Dunning

However, the report for councillors says the effect on the Dunning conservation area would be “moderate to moderate/minor”.

There were nine comments in favour of the application. Supporters praised Simon Howie for taking action to address the climate crisis.

Perth and Kinross Council planning committee meets on Wednesday March 13 at 9.30am.

Simon Howie opened his first shop as a teenager in 1986.

In 2021, the butchery business was named the fourth fastest-growing Scottish brand.

