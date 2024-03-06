Perth woman, 20, arrested after allegedly sharing offensive comments online

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Perth after allegedly posting offensive comments online.

Police seized several electrical devices at a property in the city’s Western Edge area last month.

The exact nature of the posts has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a 20-year-old woman in Perth in connection with offensive online comments.

Woman charged under Communications Act

“At around 2.45pm on Thursday February 22, officers acting under warrant entered a house in the Western Edge area and seized several electronic devices.

“The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with offences related to the Communications Act 2003.

“The investigation follows a number of reports made to the police regarding the online publication of images and comments.”

The woman has been reported to the procurator fiscal.