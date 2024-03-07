Locals hit out as more swimming lessons cancelled at Perth Leisure Pool

Swimmers have hit out at another closure of the training pool in Perth – forcing the cancellation of swimming lessons.

Operator Live Active Leisure says the training pool is shut until further notice due to an “ongoing maintenance issue”.

It is at least the second closure of the pool in recent weeks after it shut due to a maintenance fault in February.

Pre-school lessons have been moved to the leisure pool – which has not been impacted – but all after-school swimming lessons have been cancelled.

No timeline has been given for the reopening of the pool.

An update on the Perth Leisure Pool Facebook page on Wednesday said: “The training and teaching pool are currently closed until further notice due to an ongoing maintenance issue.

“All pre-school lessons (excluding Saturday morning) will be moved to the leisure pool.

“Unfortunately all after-school lessons have been cancelled. The leisure pool, gym and health suite are all open as normal (term time programme).

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience in this matter.”

In response to the post, Kevin Rogers said: “This is really affecting children learning swimming, and must be a nightmare for staff as well.

“Something needs done.

“How can the council think £27 million for a museum that no one will care about after 3 months is the best place to spend £27 million?

“A new swimming facility has to be a priority, and has been for a long time.”

‘Getting a bit ridiculous now’

Tracey Lumsden said: “Have just given up on going there, it’s closed more than it’s open, and it is dirty and tatty.”

Kerry Shepherd posted: “Getting a bit ridiculous now, surely (the) council will help with this issue now it’s happening so often?

“Kids not having lessons for weeks on end.”

The Courier has contacted Live Active Leisure for a response.

Earlier this year the ice rink and leisure swimming pool were saved after councillors voted against axing the facilities.

The main swimming centre in Dundee, the Olympia, is facing an independent probe due to ongoing maintenance issues.