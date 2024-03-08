Perth nursery worker of 21 years warned for slapping toddler while on duty

A Perth support worker employed at a city centre day nursery for 21 years has been warned for slapping a toddler while on duty.

Glenis Murdy was told by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) she had allowed emotions to “cloud” her judgement.

The incident happened at ABC Day Nursery in Rose Terrace on August 8 2022.

Support worker’s behaviour ‘fell below expected standards’

The SSSC report criticised Ms Murdy’s reaction to a three-year-old – known as AA – not following her instructions.

She grabbed the child by the arm and pushed them towards the stairs.

Ms Murdy then took hold of AA’s hand and slapped them on their hand or wrist, before forcing the child to walk down the stairs while tightly holding their wrist.

The report did not consider these actions aggressive or aimed at harming the toddler.

“Notwithstanding this,” it added, “your behaviour fell below the expected standards of practice.”

It continued: “You appear to have become increasingly frustrated after the child chose to place themselves on the floor.

“Despite repeated unsuccessful verbal requests asking the child to go downstairs, you took the child’s hand in yours and slapped their hand or wrist.

“There appears to have been limited force used when you slapped the child’s hand or wrist and there was no notable mark or injury after the incident.

“However, the slap was sufficient to make a noise.”

Apology and denial

One month after the incident, Ms Murdy was given a temporary suspension order.

The report said she initially apologised to her employer.

“However, you denied slapping the child and subsequently provided a

different version of events,” it added.

“You have not accepted full responsibility for your actions and have not demonstrated meaningful insight or reflection into your actions.”

The report labelled Ms Murdy’s slap “completely unnecessary and unjustified”.

But it was felt it did not raise concerns about her wider values or practice.

“This is largely in part due to your significant previous practice within the profession,” the report continued.

“Prior to the incident, you had worked in the social services profession for 21 years, without any concerns being raised about your practice.

“You were employed by ABC Nursery for this entire period.

“It is reasonable to expect that if underlying value concerns were present, they would have manifested themselves in other ways over your 21-year career at the service.”

SSSC places warning for 18 months

The SSSC placed a warning on Ms Murdy’s registration for 18 months.

It comes with conditions that include refresher learning and a reflective account on her actions towards AA.

Neither Ms Murdy nor ABC Day Nursery wanted to comment.