Tent in garden of Perth home as police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman

The property has been sealed off.

By Stephen Eighteen & Kieran Webster
A police van in Kingswell Terrace, Perth.
Police investigating an unexplained death at Kingswell Terrace, Perth. Image: Stewart Cowper

A tent has been installed in the front garden of a home in Perth as police probe an “unexplained” death.

Officers were called to Kingswell Terrace in Letham at 10am on Thursday after the sudden death of a woman.

One witness saw police “running down the street”.

Officers erected a tent and sealed off the front of the property, with a police van remaining at the scene this afternoon.

A neighbour said: “At around 11am or 12pm today we heard an ambulance so we came out on the street and saw officers running down the street on foot.

“I don’t really know them but I’d like to send my condolences to the family.

“It’s a really quiet street and it’s a really unusual thing to see.”

The death is being treated as unexplained. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called following the sudden death of a woman in the Kingswell Terrace area of Perth at around 10am on Thursday, 7 March, 2023.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course and officers remain at the scene.”

