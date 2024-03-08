Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they ‘must be a joke’

A community leader has lambasted Stagecoach’s proposals to decimate bus services across Perthshire as “outrageous”.

Jamie Brown, chairman of Invergowrie and Kingoodie Community Council, believes the company’s plan to axe all commercial services within the Carse of Gowrie would cause “devastation”.

He said: “My initial thoughts were ‘this must be a joke’ but it was real.

“There was righteous indignation online about it.

“The loss of these services would devastate our community.

“It would cause devastation to thousands of peoples lives.

“The very idea that Stagecoach can consider this is outrageous.”

Thousands sign petition

The proposals by the bus company would see the removal of the 16 and X7 buses that serve the Carse of Gowrie as well as a host of route changes throughout Perth and Kinross severely curtailing the service.

Jamie, a post office worker, told The Courier the cuts will leave many Invergowrie residents without access to their nearest GP.

“Last year our doctors surgery was closed down here,” he said.

“We have a village full of vulnerable elderly residents who are expected to get two buses to their appointments.

“It’s bad enough that that’s expected but for them to now say that they can’t even get a bus to their appointments that’s on the other side of the city is frankly an outrage.

“It’s insulting to people who have paid into the system for their entire lives.”

The community council chairman started a petition calling for a halt on the plans which has already gathered over 2,600 signatures.

Community concerns over Stagecoach bus cuts

On Thursday evening hundreds of people attended public meetings in Invergowrie and St Madoes hosted by Perthshire North MSP John Swinney.

The former Deputy First Minister has demanded Stagecoach shelve their proposals with the current consultation set to finish on March 10.

Perth and Kinross councillors have asked the Scottish Government to intervene, with all party leaders set to write to Holyrood demanding a pause on the plans.

However Transport Scotland said it is an issue for the local authority to fix, despite widespread concern over where such funds would come from.

The council already subsidises the private operator with millions of pounds per year.

Transport Scotland response

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The announcement by Stagecoach to reduce services in Perth and Kinross is very disappointing.

“The majority of services in Scotland operate in an open de-regulated market and operation and withdrawal of services on commercial routes is a matter for private operators.

“However, any changes must be consistent with the processes enforced by the Traffic Commissioner. Powers to intervene in local bus service provision are devolved to local government, who have a duty to identify where there is a social need for particular bus services that are not provided commercially.

“We encourage Stagecoach and the local authority to work together to reduce the impact on passengers.”