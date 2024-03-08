Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they ‘must be a joke’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they ‘must be a joke’

Jamie Brown, from Invergowrie, started a petition which has already been shared by thousands of people.

By Sean O'Neil
Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A community leader has lambasted Stagecoach’s proposals to decimate bus services across Perthshire as “outrageous”.

Jamie Brown, chairman of Invergowrie and Kingoodie Community Council, believes the company’s plan to axe all commercial services within the Carse of Gowrie would cause “devastation”.

He said: “My initial thoughts were ‘this must be a joke’ but it was real.

“There was righteous indignation online about it.

“The loss of these services would devastate our community.

“It would cause devastation to thousands of peoples lives.

“The very idea that Stagecoach can consider this is outrageous.”

Thousands sign petition

The proposals by the bus company would see the removal of the 16 and X7 buses that serve the Carse of Gowrie as well as a host of route changes throughout Perth and Kinross severely curtailing the service.

Jamie, a post office worker,  told The Courier the cuts will leave many Invergowrie residents without access to their nearest GP.

Jamie Brown in Invergowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Last year our doctors surgery was closed down here,” he said.

“We have a village full of vulnerable elderly residents who are expected to get two buses to their appointments.

“It’s bad enough that that’s expected but for them to now say that they can’t even get a bus to their appointments that’s on the other side of the city is frankly an outrage.

“It’s insulting to people who have paid into the system for their entire lives.”

The community council chairman started a petition calling for a halt on the plans which has already gathered over 2,600 signatures.

Community concerns over Stagecoach bus cuts

On Thursday evening hundreds of people attended public meetings in Invergowrie and St Madoes hosted by Perthshire North MSP John Swinney.

Public meeting in St Madoes about Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The former Deputy First Minister has demanded Stagecoach shelve their proposals with the current consultation set to finish on March 10.

Perth and Kinross councillors have asked the Scottish Government to intervene, with all party leaders set to write to Holyrood demanding a pause on the plans.

However Transport Scotland said it is an issue for the local authority to fix, despite widespread concern over where such funds would come from.

The council already subsidises the private operator with millions of pounds per year.

Transport Scotland response

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The announcement by Stagecoach to reduce services in Perth and Kinross is very disappointing.

“The majority of services in Scotland operate in an open de-regulated market and operation and withdrawal of services on commercial routes is a matter for private operators.

“However, any changes must be consistent with the processes enforced by the Traffic Commissioner. Powers to intervene in local bus service provision are devolved to local government, who have a duty to identify where there is a social need for particular bus services that are not provided commercially.

“We encourage Stagecoach and the local authority to work together to reduce the impact on passengers.”

