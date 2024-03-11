John Swinney urges Stagecoach to scrap plans to cut Perthshire bus services

John Swinney is urging Stagecoach to scrap plans to axe and reduce bus services across Perthshire.

Public pressure is mounting on the firm, which is proposing to stop the 16 and X7 services plus change routes throughout Perth and Kinross.

Now Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney has written to Stagecoach in a show of support for the thousands of locals who have signed a petition calling for a halt.

The former Deputy First Minister also played host to four public meetings held in Bertha Park, Errol, St Madoes and Invergowrie last week, and says he has been “inundated with concerns from constituents”.

John Swinney’s requests to Stagecoach

In his submission to Stagecoach, he highlighted his concern over the lack of transport in and out of Bertha Park, the loss of rural services across the Carse of Gowrie and the axe of the X7 service between Perth and Dundee.

Mr Swinney has also addressed the reduction of services heading onwards to Murphly from Stanley.

The MSP said: “In the space of one week, I have held public meetings that have attracted over 640 constituents who have set out their opposition to the Stagecoach proposals to significantly cut bus services in Perthshire North.

“I have been inundated with concerns from constituents and I have now set out those views to Stagecoach.

‘The consultation process by Stagecoach has been totally inadequate’

“It has been pretty straightforward to arrange this dialogue with my constituents and it is what Stagecoach should have done.

“The consultation process by Stagecoach has been totally inadequate.

“If the Stagecoach proposals go ahead, jobs will be lost, access to education for young people will be removed, healthcare appointments will not be able to be met and social interaction for young and old will be undermined.

“That cannot happen.”

Mr Swinney added: “It is welcome that Stagecoach have announced a delay to most of their proposals although I believe their decision to press ahead with removing the X7 service in late April is wholly unacceptable.

“The right thing for Stagecoach to do now is to withdraw these proposals in their entirety and then embark on a meaningful process with Perth and Kinross Council and local communities to design a sustainable bus service that will meet the needs of all communities.

“I pledge to play an active part in that process and to working will all relevant parties to try to make that happen.”

The Courier previously reported how the company had delayed their plan to decimate their routes throughout the region until May – although the X7 is on track to be cut next month.