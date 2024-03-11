John Swinney urges Stagecoach to scrap plans to cut Perthshire bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Swinney urges Stagecoach to scrap plans to cut Perthshire bus services

The Perthshire North MSP says he has been "inundated" with concerns from constituents.

By Chloe Burrell
John Swinney at Errol Village Hall.
John Swinney speaking to Errol constituents about the proposed bus cuts. Image: John Swinney

John Swinney is urging Stagecoach to scrap plans to axe and reduce bus services across Perthshire.

Public pressure is mounting on the firm, which is proposing to stop the 16 and X7 services plus change routes throughout Perth and Kinross.

Now Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney has written to Stagecoach in a show of support for the thousands of locals who have signed a petition calling for a halt.

The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat. Image: Supplied

The former Deputy First Minister also played host to four public meetings held in Bertha Park, Errol, St Madoes and Invergowrie last week, and says he has been “inundated with concerns from constituents”.

John Swinney’s requests to Stagecoach

In his submission to Stagecoach, he highlighted his concern over the lack of transport in and out of Bertha Park, the loss of rural services across the Carse of Gowrie and the axe of the X7 service between Perth and Dundee.

Mr Swinney has also addressed the reduction of services heading onwards to Murphly from Stanley.

The MSP said: “In the space of one week, I have held public meetings that have attracted over 640 constituents who have set out their opposition to the Stagecoach proposals to significantly cut bus services in Perthshire North.

“I have been inundated with concerns from constituents and I have now set out those views to Stagecoach.

‘The consultation process by Stagecoach has been totally inadequate’

“It has been pretty straightforward to arrange this dialogue with my constituents and it is what Stagecoach should have done.

“The consultation process by Stagecoach has been totally inadequate.

“If the Stagecoach proposals go ahead, jobs will be lost, access to education for young people will be removed, healthcare appointments will not be able to be met and social interaction for young and old will be undermined.

“That cannot happen.”

Mr Swinney added: “It is welcome that Stagecoach have announced a delay to most of their proposals although I believe their decision to press ahead with removing the X7 service in late April is wholly unacceptable.

“The right thing for Stagecoach to do now is to withdraw these proposals in their entirety and then embark on a meaningful process with Perth and Kinross Council and local communities to design a sustainable bus service that will meet the needs of all communities.

“I pledge to play an active part in that process and to working will all relevant parties to try to make that happen.”

The Courier previously reported how the company had delayed their plan to decimate their routes throughout the region until May – although the X7 is on track to be cut next month.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bridgend in Perth.
Hunt for witnesses after woman boarded Perth bus with 'significant facial injuries'
Mr Ross died in Perth prison in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee inmate's drug withdrawal death in Perth prison could have been avoided, sheriff rules
Murray McDowell standing outside the Rodney Pavilion in Perth
Perth footballer turned gym boss beat addiction - now he is battling to reopen…
Indecent exposure Auchterarder
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to members of the public in Auchterarder
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Jack Thomson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/03/2024
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash
1a Balmoral Court
Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs
3
Martine and Kev Sinclair in purple branded aprons holding champagne flutes outside The Anglers, Guildtown
Popular Guildtown inn re-opens as Perth couple say: 'This is meant to be'
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach agree to delay plans to axe bus services in Perth and Kinross
Police and ambulance on the scene after a crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth
Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street

Conversation