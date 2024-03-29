Stagecoach in running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland

Stagecoach is in the running to be named the ‘best bus service’ in Scotland.

The Perth-based bus and coach operator has been shortlisted in several categories in this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

It has received 10 nominations ranging from ‘best bus service’, ‘excellence in technology and innovation’ and top ‘public transport operator’.

It comes as the firm is under fire for cuts to services across Perthshire.

Stagecoach plans to axe the X7 and 16 in May, leaving the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

The operator has blamed a reduction in passenger numbers – despite a 29% surge in bus usage across the country.

Stagecoach nominated in 10 categories

Stagecoach has been recognised in the following categories:

Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing

Contribution to Sustainable Transport

Best Bus Service

Excellence in Tech and Innovation

Frontline Employee of the Year

Public Transport Operator of the Year

Transport Team / Partnership of the Year

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on June 20.

Jacqueline Rowan, head of marketing for Scotland, said: “We are so proud to be recognised across 10 categories for this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

“Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation that supports local communities is at the heart of everything we strive for, so to be shortlisted in so many categories is fantastic.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the awards in June and celebrating amongst industry peers.”