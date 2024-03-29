Stagecoach in running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach in running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland

The operator has received 10 nominations in this year's Scottish Transport Awards, despite outrage over plans to axe vital services in Perthshire.

By Michelle Henderson
Stagecoach is in the running for several awards. Image: Stagecoach

Stagecoach is in the running to be named the ‘best bus service’ in Scotland.

The Perth-based bus and coach operator has been shortlisted in several categories in this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

It has received 10 nominations ranging from ‘best bus service’, ‘excellence in technology and innovation’ and top ‘public transport operator’.

Side of Stagecoach bus.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on June 20

It comes as the firm is under fire for cuts to services across Perthshire.

Stagecoach plans to axe the X7 and 16 in May, leaving the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

The operator has blamed a reduction in passenger numbers – despite a 29% surge in bus usage across the country.

Stagecoach nominated in 10 categories

Stagecoach has been recognised in the following categories:

  • Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing
  • Contribution to Sustainable Transport
  • Best Bus Service
  • Excellence in Tech and Innovation
  • Frontline Employee of the Year
  • Public Transport Operator of the Year
  • Transport Team / Partnership of the Year

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on June 20.

Jacqueline Rowan, head of marketing for Scotland, said: “We are so proud to be recognised across 10 categories for this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

“Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation that supports local communities is at the heart of everything we strive for, so to be shortlisted in so many categories is fantastic.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the awards in June and celebrating amongst industry peers.”

