Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Perth city centre

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Perth.

Police were called to a disturbance on King Edward Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The man will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.30pm on Saturday, 30 March, to a report of a disturbance in the King Edward Street area of Perth.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a police officer, breach of the peace and resisting arrest.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on a later date.”