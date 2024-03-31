Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Perth city centre

Police were called to a disturbance on King Edward Street on Saturday.

By Chloe Burrell
Police on King Edward Street in Perth.
Police on King Edward Street in Perth on Saturday. Image: Supplied

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Perth.

Police were called to a disturbance on King Edward Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The man will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.30pm on Saturday, 30 March, to a report of a disturbance in the King Edward Street area of Perth.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a police officer, breach of the peace and resisting arrest.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on a later date.”

More from Perth & Kinross

McDiarmid Park in Perth.
Boy arrested after child hit with flare at St Johnstone v Dundee as further…
McDiarmid Park in Perth.
Child Dundee fan left with facial burns after being hit by flare at St…
2
interior of Stone cafe, inside Perth Museum
Perth Museum cafe: Food and drink prices in city's newest eating place
Police and ambulance present in King Edward Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Police and paramedics descend on Perth city centre
Exciting news! Perth Museum unveils its transformed space after a remarkable £27 million redevelopment project, opening its doors on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Museum: Best pictures as crowds turn out to celebrate official opening day
three people dressed as characters from Scottish history outside Perth Museum
Perth Museum: Visitors give their verdict on opening day
A protest took place outside the new Perth Museum against the planned cuts to Perth and Kinross Instrumental Music Service.
Perth Museum: Protesters demonstrate over cuts to music service on day of grand opening
Amanda James, centre, at the Kinross Potager community garden alongside Peter Scott and his sister Fiona Leckie. Oeter is an elderly man potting flowers while the women look on.
Ask A Local: 5 of the best things about Kinross
Exterior of Premier convenience store in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy Post Office branch moving, ending closure fears
Stagecoach is in the running for several awards. Image: Stagecoach
Stagecoach in running to be voted 'best bus service' in Scotland