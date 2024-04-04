Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire

A yellow rain alert also covers parts of Fife.

By Andrew Robson
Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow is forecast on higher ground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire.

The Met Office alert will last for six hours – coming into force at 3am on Friday until 9am.

Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kinross and the Angus Glens are all under the yellow warning area, but it misses Perth and Dundee.

Snow will mainly occur on areas of higher ground, with up to 10cm forecast.

Yellow snow warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Southern parts of Fife and Stirling are also covered by a yellow rain alert from 2am on Friday.

The Met Office says many areas are likely to see 15-25mm of rainfall, with 35mm possible in a few locations.

Transport networks could be affected on Friday, with the possibility of longer journey times by road, bus and train.

Snow warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire
The warning covers high ground in the region. Image: Met Office

The snow warning says: “Snow is expected to develop, particularly over higher ground, during the early hours of Friday before easing during the morning.

“Accumulating snow is expected to mainly occur above around 200 metres, with a chance of temporary accumulations below this where precipitation becomes temporarily heavy.

“2-5 cm of snow is expected fairly widely above 250 metres with a chance that a few places within the warning area at lower levels could see a few cm settle.

“Accumulations of 10 cm or more are expected to be reserved for above 300 metres.”

