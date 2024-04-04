Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire.

The Met Office alert will last for six hours – coming into force at 3am on Friday until 9am.

Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kinross and the Angus Glens are all under the yellow warning area, but it misses Perth and Dundee.

Snow will mainly occur on areas of higher ground, with up to 10cm forecast.

Yellow snow warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Southern parts of Fife and Stirling are also covered by a yellow rain alert from 2am on Friday.

The Met Office says many areas are likely to see 15-25mm of rainfall, with 35mm possible in a few locations.

Transport networks could be affected on Friday, with the possibility of longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The snow warning says: “Snow is expected to develop, particularly over higher ground, during the early hours of Friday before easing during the morning.

“Accumulating snow is expected to mainly occur above around 200 metres, with a chance of temporary accumulations below this where precipitation becomes temporarily heavy.

“2-5 cm of snow is expected fairly widely above 250 metres with a chance that a few places within the warning area at lower levels could see a few cm settle.

“Accumulations of 10 cm or more are expected to be reserved for above 300 metres.”