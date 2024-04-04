Power cut leaves large part of Perth city centre without electricity

A large part of Perth city centre is currently without electricity due to a power cut.

Power went out in the Tay Street area at around 11.40am.

Outages have been reported in nearby George Street and High Street.

SSEN says engineers are on sight and hope to have power restored by 3pm.

Eight postcode areas and 17 customers are reported to be affected by the powercut which is being blamed on a fault on the underground network.

Information put out by SSEN says it is sorry for the loss of power, which will affect some but not all properties in the area.

The affected area includes Perth Concert Hall and Perth and Kinross Council headquarters.

This is a developing story. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates – check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.