Perthshire lottery win: ‘Council guy’ scoops £1.2m while man may fund nephew’s cancer treatment

The biggest winners of Scotland’s largest-ever People’s Postcode Lottery prize have been revealed.
Around 300 households from the PH2 9 postcode area won a share of £10.2 million.
It means that players living in Aberargie, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn, Forgandenny, Forteviot and Glenfarg scooped at least £5,000 each.
The winning postcode was PH2 9FG, which is Alexander Drive, Bridge of Earn.
Residents here won at least £340,000.
Scottish Charity Air Ambulance also received a £300,000 donation.
The winners were unveiled on Saturday at an event at South Inch Park, Perth
David, 62, wins £1m in People’s Postcode Lottery
David Crowder, 62, won £1.2m after buying three tickets.
“I’ve been playing the Postcode Lottery for a few years,” he said.
“I got a missed call on Tuesday and decided to ignore it because I thought it was a scam.
“I googled the number and noticed it was the Postcode Lottery, I thought I may have forgotten to pay.
“They told me that I was a winner. They went through some details and told me that I had won at least £5,000.
“I had three tickets so knew I was going to win at least £15,000.
“They said they’d be round this morning and I got the knock at the door at 9am when I got the big reveal.
“It was very weird, I opened the door and all I saw was these cameras.
“They asked me if I wanted to know how much I had won and passed over the first bit of paper to see I had won £340,000.
“They then said that I wasn’t finished and passed me another one, and then a third one.
“I was speechless, my legs were like jelly. I was in shock, I’m a council guy from Letham, these things don’t happen to me.
“It still hasn’t dawned on me, I don’t know what I’m going to spend the money on.”
Uncle hoping to pay for cancer treatment
Neil Thomson, 50, a caravan engineer from Forgandenny, won more than £34,000.
“I was at work and was on The Courier’s Facebook where I saw about the lottery win and noticed it was my postcode.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute’, and saw that I was going to win at least £10,000 with my two tickets. I was buzzing all day.
“My 28-year-old nephew, Craig, was diagnosed with cancer last year.
“When I got home on Wednesday I found out that they found a cyst on his spine.
“It’s a non-aggressive cancer. Therefore he was told that they won’t operate on him for two to three years.
“I went from being way up here to down on the floor, I was in tears.
“I was all over the place on Wednesday.
“On Thursday morning I sent my sister a text and said to look into private treatment for Craig.
“Any money I win today I will put it towards it.
“I’d rather see him healthy then spend the money on who knows what.
“She said no. I have some health issues myself and she said that I need to spend it on myself, his cancer isn’t aggressive and to leave it.
“I’d still like to help if I could but I need to respect my family’s wishes. I’d still love to help out if I can.
“I’m just absolutely thrilled to be here. To find out I’ve won over £10,000 is brilliant, I’ve not really had that much and it will help a lot.”
Pair from Perth’s Rock Choir group win £8k
Perth’s Rock Choir group performed three songs before the presentation.
Kathryn Bailey and Debbie Murchie, from Bridge of Earn, attend the choir and won £8,000.
Kathryn said: “We’re in the same village but don’t live near each other.
“I got a letter through the door on Wednesday.”
Debbie said: “I got my invite on Wednesday as well, but on the Monday evening we found out that the crew had visited the chemist.
“It wasn’t until I got the letter that I knew I had won.
“It’s just nice really having that little bit of extra.
“Especially with the cost of living crisis just now it’s a bit difficult at the moment. I never win anything.”
Kathryn said: “I’m the same, I never get anything and I always go to the tombola to try and win a prize.”
Pictures of other winners
All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Conversation