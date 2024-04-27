Perthshire lottery win: ‘Council guy’ scoops £1.2m while man may fund nephew’s cancer treatment

The biggest winners of Scotland’s largest-ever People’s Postcode Lottery prize have been revealed.

Around 300 households from the PH2 9 postcode area won a share of £10.2 million.

It means that players living in Aberargie, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn, Forgandenny, Forteviot and Glenfarg scooped at least £5,000 each.

The winning postcode was PH2 9FG, which is Alexander Drive, Bridge of Earn.

Residents here won at least £340,000.

Scottish Charity Air Ambulance also received a £300,000 donation.

The winners were unveiled on Saturday at an event at South Inch Park, Perth

David, 62, wins £1m in People’s Postcode Lottery

David Crowder, 62, won £1.2m after buying three tickets.

“I’ve been playing the Postcode Lottery for a few years,” he said.

“I got a missed call on Tuesday and decided to ignore it because I thought it was a scam.

“I googled the number and noticed it was the Postcode Lottery, I thought I may have forgotten to pay.

“They told me that I was a winner. They went through some details and told me that I had won at least £5,000.

“I had three tickets so knew I was going to win at least £15,000.

“They said they’d be round this morning and I got the knock at the door at 9am when I got the big reveal.

“It was very weird, I opened the door and all I saw was these cameras.

“They asked me if I wanted to know how much I had won and passed over the first bit of paper to see I had won £340,000.

“They then said that I wasn’t finished and passed me another one, and then a third one.

“I was speechless, my legs were like jelly. I was in shock, I’m a council guy from Letham, these things don’t happen to me.

“It still hasn’t dawned on me, I don’t know what I’m going to spend the money on.”

Uncle hoping to pay for cancer treatment

Neil Thomson, 50, a caravan engineer from Forgandenny, won more than £34,000.

“I was at work and was on The Courier’s Facebook where I saw about the lottery win and noticed it was my postcode.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute’, and saw that I was going to win at least £10,000 with my two tickets. I was buzzing all day.

“My 28-year-old nephew, Craig, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“When I got home on Wednesday I found out that they found a cyst on his spine.

“It’s a non-aggressive cancer. Therefore he was told that they won’t operate on him for two to three years.

“I went from being way up here to down on the floor, I was in tears.

“I was all over the place on Wednesday.

“On Thursday morning I sent my sister a text and said to look into private treatment for Craig.

“Any money I win today I will put it towards it.

“I’d rather see him healthy then spend the money on who knows what.

“She said no. I have some health issues myself and she said that I need to spend it on myself, his cancer isn’t aggressive and to leave it.

“I’d still like to help if I could but I need to respect my family’s wishes. I’d still love to help out if I can.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled to be here. To find out I’ve won over £10,000 is brilliant, I’ve not really had that much and it will help a lot.”

Pair from Perth’s Rock Choir group win £8k

Perth’s Rock Choir group performed three songs before the presentation.

Kathryn Bailey and Debbie Murchie, from Bridge of Earn, attend the choir and won £8,000.

Kathryn said: “We’re in the same village but don’t live near each other.

“I got a letter through the door on Wednesday.”

Debbie said: “I got my invite on Wednesday as well, but on the Monday evening we found out that the crew had visited the chemist.

“It wasn’t until I got the letter that I knew I had won.

“It’s just nice really having that little bit of extra.

“Especially with the cost of living crisis just now it’s a bit difficult at the moment. I never win anything.”

Kathryn said: “I’m the same, I never get anything and I always go to the tombola to try and win a prize.”

Pictures of other winners

All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.