Perthshire lottery win: ‘Council guy’ scoops £1.2m while man may fund nephew’s cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire lottery win: ‘Council guy’ scoops £1.2m while man may fund nephew’s cancer treatment

The winners who shared £10.2m - Scotland's largest-ever People's Postcode Lottery prize - have been revealed.

By Ben MacDonald & Stephen Eighteen
Bridge of Earn man David Crowder scooped £1.2m as he bought three tickets that each won £340,000.
Bridge of Earn man David Crowder scooped £1.2m as he bought three tickets that each won £340,000. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The biggest winners of Scotland’s largest-ever People’s Postcode Lottery prize have been revealed.

Around 300 households from the PH2 9 postcode area won a share of £10.2 million.

It means that players living in Aberargie, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn, Forgandenny, Forteviot and Glenfarg scooped at least £5,000 each.

The winning postcode was PH2 9FG, which is Alexander Drive, Bridge of Earn.

Alexander Drive, Bridge of Earn.
Residents from Alexander Drive in Bridge of Earn had the biggest wins in the People’s Postcode Lottery. Image: Google Street View

Residents here won at least £340,000.

Scottish Charity Air Ambulance also received a £300,000 donation.

The winners were unveiled on Saturday at an event at South Inch Park, Perth

David, 62, wins £1m in People’s Postcode Lottery

David Crowder, 62, won £1.2m after buying three tickets.

“I’ve been playing the Postcode Lottery for a few years,” he said.

“I got a missed call on Tuesday and decided to ignore it because I thought it was a scam.

“I googled the number and noticed it was the Postcode Lottery, I thought I may have forgotten to pay.

“They told me that I was a winner. They went through some details and told me that I had won at least £5,000.

“I had three tickets so knew I was going to win at least £15,000.

David Crowder celebrating his win at Perth’s South Inch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They said they’d be round this morning and I got the knock at the door at 9am when I got the big reveal.

“It was very weird, I opened the door and all I saw was these cameras.

“They asked me if I wanted to know how much I had won and passed over the first bit of paper to see I had won £340,000.

“They then said that I wasn’t finished and passed me another one, and then a third one.

“I was speechless, my legs were like jelly. I was in shock, I’m a council guy from Letham, these things don’t happen to me.

“It still hasn’t dawned on me, I don’t know what I’m going to spend the money on.”

Uncle hoping to pay for cancer treatment

Neil Thomson, 50, a caravan engineer from Forgandenny, won more than £34,000.

“I was at work and was on The Courier’s Facebook where I saw about the lottery win and noticed it was my postcode.

People's Postcode Lottery winner Neil Thomson, right, with Matthew Thomson (18).
Neil Thomson, right, with Matthew Thomson (18). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute’, and saw that I was going to win at least £10,000 with my two tickets. I was buzzing all day.

“My 28-year-old nephew, Craig, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“When I got home on Wednesday I found out that they found a cyst on his spine.

“It’s a non-aggressive cancer. Therefore he was told that they won’t operate on him for two to three years.

“I went from being way up here to down on the floor, I was in tears.

“I was all over the place on Wednesday.

“On Thursday morning I sent my sister a text and said to look into private treatment for Craig.

“Any money I win today I will put it towards it.

“I’d rather see him healthy then spend the money on who knows what.

“She said no. I have some health issues myself and she said that I need to spend it on myself, his cancer isn’t aggressive and to leave it.

“I’d still like to help if I could but I need to respect my family’s wishes. I’d still love to help out if I can.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled to be here. To find out I’ve won over £10,000 is brilliant, I’ve not really had that much and it will help a lot.”

Pair from Perth’s Rock Choir group win £8k

Perth’s Rock Choir group performed three songs before the presentation.

Kathryn Bailey and Debbie Murchie, from Bridge of Earn, attend the choir and won £8,000.

Kathryn said: “We’re in the same village but don’t live near each other.

“I got a letter through the door on Wednesday.”

Rock Choir members Kathryn Bailey and Debbie Murchie toast their windfall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Debbie said: “I got my invite on Wednesday as well, but on the Monday evening we found out that the crew had visited the chemist.

“It wasn’t until I got the letter that I knew I had won.

“It’s just nice really having that little bit of extra.

“Especially with the cost of living crisis just now it’s a bit difficult at the moment. I never win anything.”

Kathryn said: “I’m the same, I never get anything and I always go to the tombola to try and win a prize.”

Pictures of other winners

All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Phillip Lawton and Tanya Flynn anxiously await the winning amount
John Craib and Dean Fairley
Winners arrived for the cheque award ceremony at South Inch
Nicola Hill, Derek Hill, Jacqueline Wilmott and Paul Wilmott, residents of PH2, await their windfall
Scottish Charity Air Ambulance receives a cheque for £300,000, handed over by Judie McCourt to David Craig
Winners arriving for the cheque award ceremony at South Inch
Winners get to open their cheques revealing the amounts they had won
There was jubilation in Perth on Saturday
Residents of Alexander Drive, Bridge of Earn their winning cheques
There was plenty of expectation ahead of the big reveal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents of the winning postcode – PH2 9FG – enjoyed £340k wins. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Joy for many as winners wave their winning cheques

More from Perth & Kinross

Filming of Sukkwan Island at The Horn in Perthshire with lots of locals as extras.
Locals to feature in new film set at Perthshire's Horn Milk bar
Mark Dibnah was unfairly dismissed from Craigclowan School. Image: Supplied
'They've ruined my career' says Perth teacher unfairly sacked over claim he pulled pupil's…
2
Daphne Shah holding 100th birthday telegram from Queen
‘Scotland’s oldest coronavirus survivor’ dies at home in Perthshire aged 102
The A85 between Methven and Almondbank.
Man, 29, charged after A85 crash between Methven and Almondbank
Tree clearing from Buckie Braes, Perth, as part of the work to build an Aldi in the city.
Tesco wins legal case to prevent new Perth Aldi supermarket
4
Emergency services were called to the M90. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital after motorbike crash on M90 near Bridge of Earn
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession
Errol GP practice exterior
Health chiefs urged to find permanent home for at-risk Errol GP practice
General view of Perth harbour
Council spending £84,000 a year keeping doomed Perth Harbour open - for just six…
3
Connor Campbell led police on a high speed chase.
Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire

Conversation