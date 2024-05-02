Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of ‘Butchery Olympics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of ‘Butchery Olympics’

Four butchers from Tayside will take part in the prestigious World Butchers' Challenge in Paris next year.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth will compete in the World Butchers' Challenge. Image: Team GB-UK Lions

Butchers from Perth, Dundee and Angus have been selected to represent the UK in the ‘Butchery Olympics’.

The Team GB-UK Lions will begin training next month ahead of the World Butchers’ Challenge, which will be held in Paris next March.

The three-day contest will see some of the world’s best butchers from 15 countries test their skills and experience in a series of challenges.

Those stepping up to the plate from Tayside include father and son Richard and Ben Megahy from Simon Howie in Perth, Kirsty Neil from Scott Brothers in Dundee and Helena Akroyd from Bel’s Butchers in Angus.

They will join Ryan Tierney from Larbert and James Mitchell from Bellshill as part of the 19-strong GB squad’s Scotland cohort.

Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers to compete in World Butchers’ Challenge

Six butchers will compete in the team competition, while a further two pairs will be selected for the Butcher Apprentice showdown and the Young Butcher challenge on March 30 and 31.

The new world champions will be announced on April 1.

Perth butcher Richard, 48, was part of the squad in 2022 but failed to make the cut for the final team.

This time around he has his eye on the prize and will hopefully be accompanied by his 21-year-old son Ben.

He said: “We’re both really excited to be in the squad.

“Our selection comes off the back of us winning the Pairs competition in the Scotland Butcher Wars last year and our selection for the World Butcher Wars in England this summer.

“It’s an exciting time. We just have to prove ourselves during training and hopefully earn our places in the final team.”

He added: “It’s tremendous to see six in the squad.

“We have some fantastic butchers here and a wealth of skills, talent, innovation, determination and experience that would see us challenge anyone.

“It’s all about getting it right on the day and hopefully the Lions will roar in Paris.”

The team’s vice chair, and head of Scottish Craft Butchers, Gordon King said that he is “confident” the six butchers from Scotland will form to create a “formidable” team.

He said: “Our butchers have the skill and temperament to pit themselves against the best in the world.

“I know most of these butchers personally and we’re confident their individual strengths will work cohesively to create a formidable team on the world stage, covering all aspects of the challenge.”

The last World Butchers’ Challenge was held in Sacramento, California, in 2022 and was won by German team The Butcher Wolfpack.

