Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of ‘Butchery Olympics’

Butchers from Perth, Dundee and Angus have been selected to represent the UK in the ‘Butchery Olympics’.

The Team GB-UK Lions will begin training next month ahead of the World Butchers’ Challenge, which will be held in Paris next March.

The three-day contest will see some of the world’s best butchers from 15 countries test their skills and experience in a series of challenges.

Those stepping up to the plate from Tayside include father and son Richard and Ben Megahy from Simon Howie in Perth, Kirsty Neil from Scott Brothers in Dundee and Helena Akroyd from Bel’s Butchers in Angus.

They will join Ryan Tierney from Larbert and James Mitchell from Bellshill as part of the 19-strong GB squad’s Scotland cohort.

Six butchers will compete in the team competition, while a further two pairs will be selected for the Butcher Apprentice showdown and the Young Butcher challenge on March 30 and 31.

The new world champions will be announced on April 1.

Perth butcher Richard, 48, was part of the squad in 2022 but failed to make the cut for the final team.

This time around he has his eye on the prize and will hopefully be accompanied by his 21-year-old son Ben.

He said: “We’re both really excited to be in the squad.

“Our selection comes off the back of us winning the Pairs competition in the Scotland Butcher Wars last year and our selection for the World Butcher Wars in England this summer.

“It’s an exciting time. We just have to prove ourselves during training and hopefully earn our places in the final team.”

He added: “It’s tremendous to see six in the squad.

“We have some fantastic butchers here and a wealth of skills, talent, innovation, determination and experience that would see us challenge anyone.

“It’s all about getting it right on the day and hopefully the Lions will roar in Paris.”

The team’s vice chair, and head of Scottish Craft Butchers, Gordon King said that he is “confident” the six butchers from Scotland will form to create a “formidable” team.

He said: “Our butchers have the skill and temperament to pit themselves against the best in the world.

“I know most of these butchers personally and we’re confident their individual strengths will work cohesively to create a formidable team on the world stage, covering all aspects of the challenge.”

The last World Butchers’ Challenge was held in Sacramento, California, in 2022 and was won by German team The Butcher Wolfpack.