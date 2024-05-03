Perthshire home to feature on Homes Under the Hammer as Martel Maxwell films in Errol

A Perthshire home is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer.

Dundonian TV presenter Martel Maxwell filmed an episode of the show at Rose Villa on Errol’s High Street this morning.

The five-bedroom fixer-upper was sold at auction in March, with a guide price of £129,000.

Evening Telegraph columnist Martel revealed the charming mid-terrace home is her favourite property to feature on the BBC renovation show.

She said: “It’s so unusual for a property to come up in this area that I get to go to.

“Last week I was in Liverpool and it was a five-hour drive, so to be just 15 minutes away is amazing.

“We usually see all sorts on the show but more often than not it’s a run-down two-bed semi-detached home.

Martel Maxwell loved Errol property as she discusses Homes Under the Hammer filming

“But when you come to this house it’s honestly the most charming of homes.

“In the eight years I’ve been filming it’s probably my favourite – it’s just got so much character.”

Martel also pointed to some of the home’s unique features on Friday.

She added: “In the home, you’ve got five bedrooms including two really small ones and a hot tub upstairs – that’s really unusual.

“A well has been made into a design feature downstairs and the garden has a pond and it looks like fairies could come at night – it looks so enchanted.

“I can’t get over how pretty it is.

“I don’t know what it has been used as in the past but it would be lovely to see it as a family home.”

Martel Maxwell: Errol is a ‘special place to me’

Martel says she has a strong connection with the Perthshire village – which made filling there even more enjoyable.

She added: “Errol is also a special place to me. My gran – who’s still well and living in Dundee – was evacuated to Errol in the war when she was eight years old.

“It’s great to film at this amazing property right on my doorstep – especially on a day like today.”

The episode featuring Rose Villa is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

Martel has presented the show alongside Martin Roberts for eight years – and says fans regularly stop her in the streets of Dundee.