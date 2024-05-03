Perthshire home to feature on Homes Under the Hammer as Martel Maxwell films in Errol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire home to feature on Homes Under the Hammer as Martel Maxwell films in Errol

Dundonian presenter Martel says the charming property is one of her favourites.

Martel Maxwell outside the Errol home appearing on Homes Under the Hammer
Martel Maxwell outside the Errol home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

A Perthshire home is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer.

Dundonian TV presenter Martel Maxwell filmed an episode of the show at Rose Villa on Errol’s High Street this morning.

The five-bedroom fixer-upper was sold at auction in March, with a guide price of £129,000.

Martel Maxwell outside the Perthshire home featuring on Homes Under the Hammer
Filming of the episode on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Evening Telegraph columnist Martel revealed the charming mid-terrace home is her favourite property to feature on the BBC renovation show.

She said: “It’s so unusual for a property to come up in this area that I get to go to.

“Last week I was in Liverpool and it was a five-hour drive, so to be just 15 minutes away is amazing.

“We usually see all sorts on the show but more often than not it’s a run-down two-bed semi-detached home.

Martel Maxwell loved Errol property as she discusses Homes Under the Hammer filming

“But when you come to this house it’s honestly the most charming of homes.

“In the eight years I’ve been filming it’s probably my favourite – it’s just got so much character.”

Martel also pointed to some of the home’s unique features on Friday.

She added: “In the home, you’ve got five bedrooms including two really small ones and a hot tub upstairs – that’s really unusual.

Rose Villa in Errol will appear on Homes Under the Hammer
Rose Villa in Errol will appear on the hit show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“A well has been made into a design feature downstairs and the garden has a pond and it looks like fairies could come at night – it looks so enchanted.

“I can’t get over how pretty it is.

“I don’t know what it has been used as in the past but it would be lovely to see it as a family home.”

Martel Maxwell: Errol is a ‘special place to me’

Martel says she has a strong connection with the Perthshire village – which made filling there even more enjoyable.

She added: “Errol is also a special place to me. My gran – who’s still well and living in Dundee – was evacuated to Errol in the war when she was eight years old.

“It’s great to film at this amazing property right on my doorstep – especially on a day like today.”

The episode featuring Rose Villa is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

Martel has presented the show alongside Martin Roberts for eight years – and says fans regularly stop her in the streets of Dundee.

