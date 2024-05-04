Crieff’s 35-year-old crystal shop relaunches with founder’s great-niece at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff’s 35-year-old crystal shop relaunches with founder’s great-niece at helm

Crieff trader Elisabeth Michael built up arguably the best crystal collection in Scotland at her High Street shop.

By Morag Lindsay
Lhamo Grace speaking in front of display of crystals and gem stones.
Lhamo Grace has taken over the running of her great-aunt's crystal shop in Crieff. Image: Holly Campbell-Smith.

A much-loved Crieff crystal shop is beginning a new chapter with a new name and a familiar family face behind the counter.

Crieff therapist Lhamo Grace has taken over the reins of her great-aunt’s business on the town’s High Street.

Elisabeth Michael opened her shop in the 1990s.

And over the next 35 years she assembled a collection of healing crystals and gemstones to rival anything else in the country.

When Elisabeth went into care recently, fans feared for the future of the shop.

But Lhamo wasn’t prepared to let the doors close.

Red stones with sunlight shining through in window of Crieff crystal shop
Window display at the Crieff crystal shop. Image: Yvonne Bauwens.

She made a pledge to her great-aunt that she would keep it open.

And today it’s business as usual at Elisabeth’s “pride and joy”.

The Amethyst Cathedral will continue to sell the crystals and gemstones that have made it such a magnet for customers over the last three decades.

But yoga therapist and life coach Lhamo has also created space in the shop where she and other local therapists will offer treatments, workshops and special events.

She says her great-aunt is delighted to know that the business is in safe hands for another generation.

Lhamo Grace speaking to room full of people in Crieff crystal shop
Lhamo welcomes guests to the re-launch of her great-aunt’s Crieff crystal shop. Image: Holly Campbell-Smith.

“The shop and the collection was Aunt Bessie’s pride and joy, her life’s work,” she said.

“It’s a very special place and she really wanted it to continue.”

Shop put Crieff on crystal map

Elisabeth arrived in the UK as a 10-year-old refugee from Germany during the Second World War.

She studied at art college, and loved fashion. And after coming to Crieff, she opened a ladies fashion shop on King Street.

Lhamo remembers a colourful figure who loomed large over her childhood.

“She’d show up with a tiny bag filled with the most beautiful jewellery and flowing dresses,” she recalled.

“And she’s always been an amazing storyteller.”

Snapshot of Elisabeth Michael seated next to Lhamo Grace who is a young girl combing her long hair
Elisabeth Michael and great-niece Lhamo in 1993. Image: Lhamo Grace.

Elisabeth started buying and displaying the odd crystal and gem stone in the King Street shop.

And as her collection grew and grew, she realised this was where her interests lay.

She opened a small shop, the Wishing Well, at the top of Church Street, then moved across the road into the current premises at 48-50 East High Street, calling the business This Is It Universe.

There she built up a loyal customer base – and an incredible collection.

People travelled from across the country to view and buy her wares.

And when Lhamo took over, there was barely any floor space that wasn’t already piled high with crystals and gemstones.

Shiny stones in many colours and sizes
The Crieff shop is filled with crystals and gemstones to fit every pocket. Image: Holly Campbell-Smith.

She and assistant Holly Campbell-Smith are now painstakingly cataloguing and researching thousands of items.

“Aunt Bessie is a total magpie, so we won’t have to buy new stock for a while,” she laughed.

“We’ve been told it’s one of the largest collections in Scotland, if not the largest.

“But it’s the quality that’s remarkable too.

“She would select only the highest quality crystals and people came from all over to buy from her.”

Wide range of customers

The shop draws in a wide range of customers – from people who believe in the healing power of crystals to little children who are simply fascinated by the shiny stones.

People in darkened Amethyst Cathedral shop, watching Elisabeth Michael on projector screen
The Amethyst Cathedral re-launch event included a film featuring founder Elisabeth Michael. Image: Holly Campbell-Smith.

And Lhamo says there’s a place for all of them – and everyone in between.

She welcomed customers old and new to a re-launch night in April.

The entertainment included a screening of a film featuring Elisabeth made by local film-maker Helen McRorie a number of years ago.

The Amethyst Cathedral has already hosted a number of events, including a natural skincare workshop and therapy sessions.

Lhamo also has plans for monthly meditation and journaling sessions and wants to exhibit work by local artists.

The shop is currently open on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and by appointment.

