Crieff’s 35-year-old crystal shop relaunches with founder’s great-niece at helm

A much-loved Crieff crystal shop is beginning a new chapter with a new name and a familiar family face behind the counter.

Crieff therapist Lhamo Grace has taken over the reins of her great-aunt’s business on the town’s High Street.

Elisabeth Michael opened her shop in the 1990s.

And over the next 35 years she assembled a collection of healing crystals and gemstones to rival anything else in the country.

When Elisabeth went into care recently, fans feared for the future of the shop.

But Lhamo wasn’t prepared to let the doors close.

She made a pledge to her great-aunt that she would keep it open.

And today it’s business as usual at Elisabeth’s “pride and joy”.

The Amethyst Cathedral will continue to sell the crystals and gemstones that have made it such a magnet for customers over the last three decades.

But yoga therapist and life coach Lhamo has also created space in the shop where she and other local therapists will offer treatments, workshops and special events.

She says her great-aunt is delighted to know that the business is in safe hands for another generation.

“The shop and the collection was Aunt Bessie’s pride and joy, her life’s work,” she said.

“It’s a very special place and she really wanted it to continue.”

Shop put Crieff on crystal map

Elisabeth arrived in the UK as a 10-year-old refugee from Germany during the Second World War.

She studied at art college, and loved fashion. And after coming to Crieff, she opened a ladies fashion shop on King Street.

Lhamo remembers a colourful figure who loomed large over her childhood.

“She’d show up with a tiny bag filled with the most beautiful jewellery and flowing dresses,” she recalled.

“And she’s always been an amazing storyteller.”

Elisabeth started buying and displaying the odd crystal and gem stone in the King Street shop.

And as her collection grew and grew, she realised this was where her interests lay.

She opened a small shop, the Wishing Well, at the top of Church Street, then moved across the road into the current premises at 48-50 East High Street, calling the business This Is It Universe.

There she built up a loyal customer base – and an incredible collection.

People travelled from across the country to view and buy her wares.

And when Lhamo took over, there was barely any floor space that wasn’t already piled high with crystals and gemstones.

She and assistant Holly Campbell-Smith are now painstakingly cataloguing and researching thousands of items.

“Aunt Bessie is a total magpie, so we won’t have to buy new stock for a while,” she laughed.

“We’ve been told it’s one of the largest collections in Scotland, if not the largest.

“But it’s the quality that’s remarkable too.

“She would select only the highest quality crystals and people came from all over to buy from her.”

Wide range of customers

The shop draws in a wide range of customers – from people who believe in the healing power of crystals to little children who are simply fascinated by the shiny stones.

And Lhamo says there’s a place for all of them – and everyone in between.

She welcomed customers old and new to a re-launch night in April.

The entertainment included a screening of a film featuring Elisabeth made by local film-maker Helen McRorie a number of years ago.

The Amethyst Cathedral has already hosted a number of events, including a natural skincare workshop and therapy sessions.

Lhamo also has plans for monthly meditation and journaling sessions and wants to exhibit work by local artists.

The shop is currently open on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and by appointment.