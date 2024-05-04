Remains of osprey found in Perthshire

Police are appealing for information after the remains of an osprey were found near Dunkeld.

The protected species is believed to have been nesting at Loch of the Lowes, close to where it was found.

Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector James Longden said: “It is illegal to kill any protected species and we are working closely alongside partner agencies to confirm what has happened here and whether there is any criminality involved.

“Information from the local community could prove vital and it is important we speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who may know something which could assist our investigation.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3266 of Friday, 3 May, 2024. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More information on wildlife crime can be found on the Police Scotland website.