‘UK’s first vegan hotel’ in Perthshire on the market for nearly £1m

The “UK’s first vegan hotel” in Pitlochry has gone on the market for almost £1million.

Saorsa 1875 is an 11-bedroom hotel situated in a detached Victorian villa on the town’s East Moulin Road.

The hotel has been running as a gateway for vegetarians and vegans, taking up a “unique” position in the hospitality sector.

Owner Sandra McLaren-Stewart confirmed the hotel will stay open until a buyer is found.

The hotel currently has a “high quality” bar, restaurant and lounge areas that currently offer a selection of plant-based meals.

It has gone through extensive upgrades to provide boutique-styled hotel rooms.

The garden features short woodland walks and hideaways to relax in.

Vegan hotel owner ‘moving onto an exciting project’

Sandra told The Courier: “Bookings into 2024 and even 2025 have been great.

“We’re moving onto another venture.

“It’s not a case that we’re selling up because of a downturn in business, we’re selling because we’re moving on to a new and exciting project.

“We’ve tried to deliver something different and I think it’s been taken on really well.

“There’s no judgement here, we always want to knock your socks off and show what we can do.

“We hope someone will come along and do what we’re doing and embrace it.

“It’s been a very exciting and fast-paced five years.”

Guests in the five years Sandra has owned the hotel have included comedian Alan Carr and other celebrities.

There is also a large yurt which is ideal to use as a function space or for yoga and wellness retreats.

The listing can be viewed on Graham + Sibbald’s website where it is on the market for offers of around £950,000.

