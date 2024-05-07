‘UK’s first vegan hotel’ in Perthshire on the market for nearly £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘UK’s first vegan hotel’ in Perthshire on the market for nearly £1m

The hotel is described as a "well established business" in a "unique" sector of the hospitality industry.

By Kieran Webster
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The “UK’s first vegan hotel” in Pitlochry has gone on the market for almost £1million.

Saorsa 1875 is an 11-bedroom hotel situated in a detached Victorian villa on the town’s East Moulin Road.

The hotel has been running as a gateway for vegetarians and vegans, taking up a “unique” position in the hospitality sector.

Owner Sandra McLaren-Stewart confirmed the hotel will stay open until a buyer is found.

The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The bar.
The bar. Image: Graham + Sibbald
A lounge area in the hotel.
A lounge area in the hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The hotel currently has a “high quality” bar, restaurant and lounge areas that currently offer a selection of plant-based meals.

It has gone through extensive upgrades to provide boutique-styled hotel rooms.

The garden features short woodland walks and hideaways to relax in.

Vegan hotel owner ‘moving onto an exciting project’

Sandra told The Courier: “Bookings into 2024 and even 2025 have been great.

“We’re moving onto another venture.

“It’s not a case that we’re selling up because of a downturn in business, we’re selling because we’re moving on to a new and exciting project.

The hotel has 11 bedrooms.
The hotel has 11 bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The rooms are described as "boutique".
The bedrooms are described as “boutique”. Image: Graham + Sibbald

“We’ve tried to deliver something different and I think it’s been taken on really well.

“There’s no judgement here, we always want to knock your socks off and show what we can do.

“We hope someone will come along and do what we’re doing and embrace it.

“It’s been a very exciting and fast-paced five years.”

The owners have carried out upgrades at the hotel.
The owner has carried out upgrades at the hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The garden.
The garden features woodland walks and a yurt. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Guests in the five years Sandra has owned the hotel have included comedian Alan Carr and other celebrities.

There is also a large yurt which is ideal to use as a function space or for yoga and wellness retreats.

The listing can be viewed on Graham + Sibbald’s website where it is on the market for offers of around £950,000.

Elsewhere, in Auchterarder, a “lovely” restaurant has also gone up for sale following a sudden closure.

