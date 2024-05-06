Perthshire shepherd’s heartache as lambs killed in farm road hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire shepherd’s heartache as lambs killed in farm road hit-and-run

Douglas McCartney found the twin lambs dead within a few yards of one another on the Glenturret estate road near Crieff

By Morag Lindsay
Douglas McCartney in boiler suit next to quadbike with dogs on it
Two of Douglas McCartney's lambs were killed on the road through the Glenturret estate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Perthshire shepherd is pleading with drivers to slow down after two of his lambs were killed on the road.

Douglas McCartney discovered the dead lambs on the Glenturret estate when he started work at dawn.

Everything had been fine with his flock when he clocked off at 10pm the night before.

The twin lambs were found within a few yards of one another on the unfenced road that runs through the land.

Both were lying dead on the tarmac with serious injuries.

Douglas says it was a sickening sight.

(Readers may find the following photo distressing)

“I don’t know if it was boy racers or what,” he said.

“But everything was fine at 10 o’clock on Saturday night and by 5 o’clock on Sunday morning the two of them were dead.

Two dead lambs on unfenced country road with sheep in field and on road behind
The dead lambs on the Glenturret estate road. Image: Supplied.

“They’re still lying by the road today,” he added.

“I don’t like doing that. I’ll pick them up tonight. But it’s slowed people down today at least.”

Fat lambs sell for about £150. But Douglas says the price doesn’t reflect the blood, sweat and tears that go into producing them.

“I don’t think people appreciate the hard work that goes into getting them to this stage – all the rearing and feed and medication that ewe would have had, just to have both of her lambs killed,” he said.

“It’s hard enough protecting lambs from things like vermin without folk running them over.”

Glenturret estate popularity can lead to conflict

Douglas farms about 1,800 sheep at Brae of Monzievaird on the Glenturret estate.

Douglas McCartney in boiler suit nest to sheep pens on his farm on the Glenturret estate
Douglas McCartney beside his sheep pens at Brae of Monzievaird Farm on the Glenturret estate, near Crieff. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The animals graze on either side of the unfenced road that passes through the land.

The route, with 10mph limit, is popular with hillwalkers and sightseers.

And Douglas says this is not the first time he has come into conflict with road-users.

“I’ve had verbal abuse, people threatening to run my dogs over,” he said.

“I try to speak reasonably to people.

“But some days you do feel threatened – for your own safety, never mind the dogs’.”

Despite his issues, Douglas says he has no desire to restrict access to the countryside.

Lamb walking across narrow road in front of 10mph sign
The road through the fields is clearly marked with a 10mph limit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I like folk having access to the hills, for their enjoyment and their mental health,” he said.

“All we ask is that they respect the code, and don’t speed when they are around animals on roads like this.”

‘What do people not understand?’

Douglas posted a photograph of the lambs on Facebook with a message saying “please slow down”.

It prompted an angry response, with some posters urging the guilty driver to come forward.

Douglas McCartney standing next to quad bike with dogs in drivers seat
Douglas’s Facebook plea attracted dozens of messages of sympathy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One said: “What do people not understand? As soon as you drive over cattle grids you’re driving through open fields of livestock, through farmers fields, basically through private(ish) land that needs respect.

“Whether its people driving, dogs off leads, etc, the level of disrespect/thoughtlessness of the countryside is becoming ridiculous.”

Another wrote: ” I was up there earlier in the week and there are lambs and sheep all over the road.

“I pulled in to let a car by me and it shot off a great speed, also a HGV going up the road in was in my opinion too fast.”

The law states that drivers must stop and report an accident to the police if they hit any dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys or mules.

