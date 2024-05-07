Teenage girl assaulted by group of youngsters in Perth

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was assaulted in Perth city centre.

Video footage has emerged of a group of around five girls attacking another girl in the town’s Mill Street.

The attack took place close to the Max Playhouse.

In the video, which has been widely shared online, the group is seen pushing the girl to the ground, pulling her hair and kicking her on the body.

The assault appears to stop after a passing male motorist intervenes.

It is not known if the girl was seriously injured in the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25pm on Monday, May 6 a report was made regarding the assault of a teenage girl on Mill Street, Perth, on Sunday, May 5.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”