Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire, Fife and Stirling holiday park group scraps early check-out time

Six local sites will allow holidaymakers to check out any time before midnight.

By Chloe Burrell
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Loch Tay Highland Lodges is one of the holiday parks planning to scrap its early check-out time. Image: Supplied

A Perthshire, Fife and Stirling holiday park group has scrapped early check-outs for this month and next as part of a trial.

Largo Leisure Parks is offering guests at all six of their sites the chance to depart at whatever time they like if they have booked a two-night weekend break in May or June.

The firm has chosen to do away with the traditional 10am check-out time.

Visitors who book a cabin for a two-night stay arriving on a Friday can keep their accommodation for the entire day of departure.

As long as they leave by midnight, there is no extra charge.

Rachel Mabbs, commercial director for Largo Leisure Parks, said: “The downside to enjoying a weekend break is having to get up early on the last day in time to pack up and vacate your holiday accommodation by 10am.

“That’s why we have decided to give our lodge and cabin guests a well-deserved lay-in and the full day to use their accommodation and have more fun before heading home.”

The offer is available for those staying at:

  • Loch Tay Highland Lodges and Cruachan Farm in Perthshire
  • Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff
  • Letham Feus Holiday Park in Fife
  • Campsie Glen between Camspie Fells and Fintry Hills in Stirlingshire
  • Sauchope Links in Crail

A stay can be booked online.

