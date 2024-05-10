Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig’s announce retirement after 45 years

The owners of Blairgowrie clothing store Doig’s have announced they will close their doors due to retirement.

Shirley and Dougie Doig made the announcement on the traditional Scot’s store’s Facebook page on Friday evening.

The post reads: “It is, with regret, that we announce after 45+ years in Blairgowrie, that the time has finally come for Doig’s to close its doors.

“With our son departing to live in America imminently we have decided now is the opportune time to take early retirement and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Blairgowrie clothes store to close due to retirement

The couple used the post to thank both customers and staff for their services over the years.

The statement continued: “To celebrate our retirement we will be holding a closing down sale with at least 30% off everything, beginning tomorrow (Saturday).

“We would like to say a huge “thank you” to all our valued and loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

“It has been our pleasure to serve our community.”

A date for when the shop will close has not been announced.

The announcement comes nearly 18 months after Doig’s closed their Aberfeldy branch after almost 40 years of trading.

The shop was replaced on Bank Street by Handam Refill Station, who remain there to this day.