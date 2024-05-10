Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig’s announce retirement after 45 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig’s announce retirement after 45 years

Dougie and Shirley Doig have taken to social media to confirm the closure.

By Ben MacDonald
Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's set to close
Doig's will close in Blairgowrie after more than 45 years of service. Image: Google Street View

The owners of Blairgowrie clothing store Doig’s have announced they will close their doors due to retirement.

Shirley and Dougie Doig made the announcement on the traditional Scot’s store’s Facebook page on Friday evening.

The post reads: “It is, with regret, that we announce after 45+ years in Blairgowrie, that the time has finally come for Doig’s to close its doors.

“With our son departing to live in America imminently we have decided now is the opportune time to take early retirement and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Blairgowrie clothes store to close due to retirement

The couple used the post to thank both customers and staff for their services over the years.

The statement continued: “To celebrate our retirement we will be holding a closing down sale with at least 30% off everything, beginning tomorrow (Saturday).

“We would like to say a huge “thank you” to all our valued and loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

“It has been our pleasure to serve our community.”

A date for when the shop will close has not been announced.

The announcement comes nearly 18 months after Doig’s closed their Aberfeldy branch after almost 40 years of trading.

The shop was replaced on Bank Street by Handam Refill Station, who remain there to this day.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at 'huge discount'
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains
Katie Hopkins
Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre.
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre reopens after skip fire
Keith Scott has been traced.
Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced 'safe and well'
Kenmore village shop, at end of row of pretty whitewashed cottages
Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Part of Perth's Tay Street may remain closed until 2025
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court