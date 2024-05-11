Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

A yellow alert comes into force on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the thunderstorm warning .
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the alert. Image: Met Office

A fresh warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday.

Perth, Stirling, Crieff, Auchterarder, Pitlochry and Dunblane are all covered by the alert bringing possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office warning will come into effect at 2pm on Sunday and remain in place until 4am on Monday.

Lightning in Fife.
Thunderstorms could hit Perthshire and Stirling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The warning says: “Heavy showers, some thundery, are likely to break out over parts of western Scotland during Sunday afternoon.

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving 20 to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 30-50 mm over two to three hours leading to surface water flooding.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Meanwhile, there is a “slight chance” businesses and households could face power cuts.

It follows a similar alert at the beginning of the week and comes as temperatures across Tayside, Fife and Stirling soar into the 20s this weekend.

