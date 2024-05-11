Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

A fresh warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday.

Perth, Stirling, Crieff, Auchterarder, Pitlochry and Dunblane are all covered by the alert bringing possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office warning will come into effect at 2pm on Sunday and remain in place until 4am on Monday.

The warning says: “Heavy showers, some thundery, are likely to break out over parts of western Scotland during Sunday afternoon.

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving 20 to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 30-50 mm over two to three hours leading to surface water flooding.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Meanwhile, there is a “slight chance” businesses and households could face power cuts.

It follows a similar alert at the beginning of the week and comes as temperatures across Tayside, Fife and Stirling soar into the 20s this weekend.