Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hot tub holiday flat told to close in fresh blow for Deans restaurant family

Councillors agreed the apartment on Perth's Dundee road was causing a disturbance for neighbours

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Knowehead House, Perth, showing flat terraced roof where hot tub is located.
The hot tub is part of the penthouse apartment at Knowehead House, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A controversial Perth holiday flat with rooftop hot tub has been closed down by the council.

The penthouse apartment on the city’s Dundee Road was operated by family-run Deans Retreats.

The same family announced the shock closure of their popular Deans restaurant in Perth earlier this month.

Perth and Kinross planners previously refused to allow Knowehead Apartments Penthouse to operate as a short-term let.

It followed a catalogue of complaints from neighbours who said disruptive guests were destroying their quality of life.

Exterior of rooftop terrace at Knowehead Penthouse Apartments.
The Perth holiday flat’s hot tub was popular with visitors, less so with neighbours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Owner Lee Deans appealed against that decision.

But now the council’s local review body has sided with planners and neighbours in the building.

The three-councillor panel voted unanimously to uphold the original refusal when it met on Monday.

Hot tub was selling point for visitors to Perth

Knowehead Apartments Penthouse sleeps up to six people and has its own garden.

However, its big selling point was the private rooftop terrace with hot tub and views over the River Tay.

It had been operating as visitor accommodation for some time.

However, new rules on short-term let accommodation mean owners now have to apply for change of use permission.

Planners refused Mr Deans’ application last July.

Lee Deans at The Broch, Monart Road, Perth. Date: Monday, July 24 2023.
Lee Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It followed objections from neighbours, who said noisy guests in the hot tub were making their lives a misery.

One wrote: “The mix of alcohol, water and only a short glass balustrade between the balcony and a significant drop seems like an accident waiting to happen.”

In his appeal, Mr Deans insisted the accommodation was well-managed.

He also pointed out that the council had asked to take photographs of the apartment, complete with hot tub, so it could use them to promote Perth.

Knowehead Apartments is still listed on the Perth City and Towns website as one of the premium places for visitors to stay.

Councillors put neighbours first

Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body re-examines rulings by council officers which have been contested by applicants.

It was previously asked to hear the Knowehead Apartments review in February.

Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, Perth, where the Airbnb flat is
The hot tub is on a rooftop terrace on the side of Knowehead House in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Councillors deferred their decision on that occasion so officers could discuss the case with Mr Deans in the light of the new Perth and Kinross Council guidelines on short-term lets.

And on Monday, they agreed planners were right to veto the application.

Convener, Councillor Bob Brawn said the overriding consideration was the impact on neighbours’ lives.

“The movement of guests, cars and luggage changes the residential amenity of the property,” he said.

Family at heart of Perth hospitality trade

The decision comes a week after the closure of Deans Restaurant was announced.

The venue, on Kinnoull Street, was described as the “best restaurant in Perth”.

It is due to shut in October.

Deans restaurant exterior
Deans Restaurant has been a Perth fixture for two decades. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Willie, Margo, Lee and Jamie Deans have made the business a Perth favourite for the past 20 years.

But the family say spiralling costs, including rent, have forced their hand.

They say they are actively looking to relocate to new premises in November.

The family set up Deans Retreats six years ago because guests at the restaurant were unable to find high-end tourist accommodation in Perth.

