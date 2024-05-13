Multiple police vehicles descend on Perth street after car comes to a halt

Police descended on Perth street after a car was stopped following reports of a “pursuit” on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “multiple police vehicles” on Barossa Place in the city centre shortly after 5pm.

Shortly before, several police vehicles had been spotted on Scott Street in pursuit of a vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the car came to a halt on Barossa Place after a tyre had blown out.

One person close to the scene said: “It was all very dramatic as suddenly there were multiple police vehicles, at least four, in the street as the car came to a halt.

“There were about eight officers around the car and then a man was being led away.

“It certainly looked pretty serious and not the sort of thing you see in Perth every day.”

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

