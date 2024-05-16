27 great pictures as thousands dress up for Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Thousands dressed up in their best posh frocks and extravagant hats as Ladies’ Day returned to Perth Racecourse.

The annual event, which took place on Thursday, is one of the biggest on Perth’s social calendar.

Despite a morning fog threatening to damper the mood, the day stayed dry and warm with revellers enjoying seven races, competitions and live entertainment.

Money from the event was raised for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments.