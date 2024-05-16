27 great pictures as thousands dress up for Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
27 great pictures as thousands dress up for Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Thousands turned up in their fancy frocks and extravagant hats for the annual event.

Perth Ladies day at Perth Races. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Ladies day at Perth Races. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Thousands dressed up in their best posh frocks and extravagant hats as Ladies’ Day returned to Perth Racecourse.

The annual event, which took place on Thursday, is one of the biggest on Perth’s social calendar.

Despite a morning fog threatening to damper the mood, the day stayed dry and warm with revellers enjoying seven races, competitions and live entertainment.

Money from the event was raised for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments.

Pretty in Pink, Shona Mitchell and Karen Cunningham from Asda Forfar and Dundee West out with the buckets.
Perth Ladies day at Perth Races, Pretty in Pink, Breast Cancer collects for charity.
Linsay Murray and Jodie Davidson.
Winning hat went to Kudzu Campbell from Dundee.
Winner of the best suit Stuart Angus from Aberdeen.
Lady Rampant judges the best suit competition on stage.
Lady Rampant with the winner of the best suit competition Stuart Angus from Aberdeen.
Anika west and Stacey Bruce.
Perth Ladies day at Perth Races, the excitement builds!
Winning hat went to Kudzu Campbell from Dundee.
Hats on, heels up, and hearts ready for the race!
The hat competition gets underway!
Colourful contender for best hat.
Fashion show from Tiger Lily on stage.
Best hat competition contender.
Dressed to the nines and ready for the finish line!
Sheila morris and Susan Neilson from Milnathort crack open the bubbles.
From the track to the tent, elegance in every step.
The main sponsors of todays racing.
Glamour, grace, and a touch of race!
Kelsi butcher Katie Waller leone Nicol Demi Carroll Ellen Donald.
Ladies arrived ahead of the racing Laura Milne, Katie Fyfe, Kaley Dalgarno, Zoe May Shannon Mitch Shannon Byrne.
Isobel Kirk and Jane Kirk from Broughty Ferry and Kirkcaldy show off their colourful home made fascinators.
From Aberdeen Molly Fairweather, Orla Cain, Eve Shanaghey, Milli Yule, Maria Yule and Emma Morrison.
The race is on, and so is the fashion!
Lady Rampant judge of all the competitions on stage.
Fiona Beattie Izzy Murray Jane Lawson with their Pimms.

