Passengers stranded in Perth as Inverness trains cancelled

No trains are running to Inverness from Perth due to a gas leak.

The leak at Inverness depot, near the railway line, was reported at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Currently, all lines in and out of Inverness Station are closed.

By noon on Tuesday, around 100 passengers were reportedly stranded outside Perth Railway Station.

Replacement buses have been arranged for passengers travelling on the 112-mile route between Perth and Inverness.

One passenger travelling from Edinburgh to Inverness said: “I was travelling when we stopped in Perth at around 10am.

“The conductor was informative on what was happening but we were left inside the train for half an hour.

“We were then told the train had been cancelled and replacement buses had been called.

“Once outside the station, we were told we’d have to wait at least an hour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Tuesday, May 14, we were made aware of a gas leak from a train in Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Road and Academy Street areas.

“The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson added: “We’re working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness Depot.

“All lines to and from Inverness are currently closed, and we’ll share more details as soon as we can.”