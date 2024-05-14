Passengers stranded in Perth as Inverness trains cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passengers stranded in Perth as Inverness trains cancelled

Around 100 passengers are reportedly stranded outside Perth station.

By Kieran Webster
Passengers stranded outside Perth Station.
Passengers stranded outside Perth Station. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

No trains are running to Inverness from Perth due to a gas leak.

The leak at Inverness depot, near the railway line, was reported at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Currently, all lines in and out of Inverness Station are closed.

By noon on Tuesday, around 100 passengers were reportedly stranded outside Perth Railway Station.

Replacement buses have been arranged for passengers travelling on the 112-mile route between Perth and Inverness.

Emergency services at the gas leak in Inverness.
Emergency services at the scene in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One passenger travelling from Edinburgh to Inverness said: “I was travelling when we stopped in Perth at around 10am.

“The conductor was informative on what was happening but we were left inside the train for half an hour.

“We were then told the train had been cancelled and replacement buses had been called.

“Once outside the station, we were told we’d have to wait at least an hour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Tuesday, May 14, we were made aware of a gas leak from a train in Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Road and Academy Street areas.

“The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson added: “We’re working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness Depot.

“All lines to and from Inverness are currently closed, and we’ll share more details as soon as we can.”

Conversation