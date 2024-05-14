Man, 26, arrested after ‘car chase’ in Perth

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a car chase in Perth.

Police descended on Barossa Place just after 5pm on Monday after the car – which had been reported stolen – came to a halt after a short pursuit.

The car reportedly failed to stop for police on Crieff Road, resulting in the chase.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Monday, 13 May a car which had been reported stolen failed to stop for officers on Crieff Road in Perth.

“A short pursuit took place which concluded on Barossa Place.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries remain ongoing.”