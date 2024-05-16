Petition seeks to overturn Perth Aldi refusal as council concedes defeat in Tesco row

A petition has been set up to overturn the decision to refuse a new Aldi in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council green-lighted a new supermarket at Pitheavlis when it granted the discount chain’s application in May 2022.

It was due to open early this year, replacing the current premises on Glasgow Road, closer to the city centre.

But last month Tesco won a legal challenge contesting the decision to give it the go-ahead.

A council spokesperson has told The Courier that the authority does not plan to appeal the decision – effectively conceding the planning battle to Tesco.

Petitioner says Aldi would ‘support fair competition’

But locals who support the Aldi plan are not giving up the fight.

Seamus Farren, 43, who lives in Cherrybank, has set up a petition that has received nearly 400 signatures.

He said: “This decision has disrupted plans for a supermarket within walking distance for residents of Cherrybank, Oakbank and Craigie.

“Upon hearing the news that Perth council won’t appeal it, I felt quite disheartened.

“With more houses being built in the Cherrybank area, the need for a supermarket is clear.

“It’s peculiar that Perth council granted planning permission only to back down under pressure from Tesco.

“Instead of blocking competition, perhaps Tesco should reconsider their pricing model.

“Overturning this decision would be a step towards supporting fair competition between supermarkets while also improving accessibility for our elderly population.”

Tesco’s supermarket win leaves field a favourite for dog walkers

His sentiments were echoed by locals who spoke to The Courier when we visited the site on Thursday morning.

In February 2023, preliminary work began to build the new Aldi on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road, between the Aviva office and Glasgow Road.

But this soon came to a halt after Tesco began legal action.

Today there is little sign of any previous building operations, save for a locked gate and limited hardstanding.

Instead of hosting the hustle and bustle of a busy supermarket, the land is mainly used by walkers who can easily access the field.

David Stewart, 68, lives locally and was walking his dog there when we spoke to him.

“Kids in Perth use this field but we would’ve liked the Aldi to come,” he said.

“We use both Aldis quite a lot, in the city centre and Inveralmond, so I would like one to be here.

“They came and cleared the land but then it was abandoned.”

Arthur Park resident Leonard Chan, 38, said: “I want the Aldi to be built.

“I’m disappointed it’s not happening now.

“It would bring a lot of benefits to the area, which needs a close-by supermarket and I’m all for it.”

Farman Ali, 46, who lives in Arthur Park, said: “They should build the Aldi.

“It would’ve made us really happy as we can just walk there.

“There’s nothing else around the area for supermarkets.

“Most of the neighbours would be happy for it to be built.

“We wouldn’t have to use our cars to shop, which is green.

“We could have just walked.”

Budget chain wants council to ‘re-determine’ proposal

Aldi refused to comment on the future of its Glasgow Road supermarket.

This would have been closed had the company gone ahead with the Necessity Brae project.

But a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have supported us throughout this process, including local residents and those at Perth and Kinross Council.

“In light of the decision, we look forward to our planning application being re-determined by the council.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council will not be appealing the court of session’s decision.”

Should the council appeal the court ruling? Has Aldi been treated unfairly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.