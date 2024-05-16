Petition seeks to overturn Perth Aldi refusal as council concedes defeat in Tesco row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Petition seeks to overturn Perth Aldi refusal as council concedes defeat in Tesco row

Residents refuse to give up on a new Aldi coming to Perth - but the same can't be said of the council.

By Stephen Eighteen & Kieran Webster
Seamus Farren and the site of the refused Aldi at Perth' sNecessity Brae.
Seamus Farren has set up a petition to overturn the court decision to refuse an Aldi at Perth's Necessity Brae. Image: Seamus Farren/DC Thomson

A petition has been set up to overturn the decision to refuse a new Aldi in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council green-lighted a new supermarket at Pitheavlis when it granted the discount chain’s application in May 2022.

It was due to open early this year, replacing the current premises on Glasgow Road, closer to the city centre.

But last month Tesco won a legal challenge contesting the decision to give it the go-ahead.

A council spokesperson has told The Courier that the authority does not plan to appeal the decision – effectively conceding the planning battle to Tesco.

Petitioner says Aldi would ‘support fair competition’

But locals who support the Aldi plan are not giving up the fight.

Seamus Farren, 43, who lives in Cherrybank, has set up a petition that has received nearly 400 signatures.

An artist impression of how an Aldi at Perth's Necessity Brae could look. Image: Aldi
An artist impression of how an Aldi at Necessity Brae could have looked. Image: Aldi

He said: “This decision has disrupted plans for a supermarket within walking distance for residents of Cherrybank, Oakbank and Craigie.

“Upon hearing the news that Perth council won’t appeal it, I felt quite disheartened.

“With more houses being built in the Cherrybank area, the need for a supermarket is clear.

“It’s peculiar that Perth council granted planning permission only to back down under pressure from Tesco.

“Instead of blocking competition, perhaps Tesco should reconsider their pricing model.

“Overturning this decision would be a step towards supporting fair competition between supermarkets while also improving accessibility for our elderly population.”

Tesco’s supermarket win leaves field a favourite for dog walkers

His sentiments were echoed by locals who spoke to The Courier when we visited the site on Thursday morning.

In February 2023, preliminary work began to build the new Aldi on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road, between the Aviva office and Glasgow Road.

But this soon came to a halt after Tesco began legal action.

Today there is little sign of any previous building operations, save for a locked gate and limited hardstanding.

Instead of hosting the hustle and bustle of a busy supermarket, the land is mainly used by walkers who can easily access the field.

The Aldi site on Necessity Brae, Perth.
There has been limited development at Aldi’s Necessity Brae site. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

David Stewart, 68, lives locally and was walking his dog there when we spoke to him.

“Kids in Perth use this field but we would’ve liked the Aldi to come,” he said.

“We use both Aldis quite a lot, in the city centre and Inveralmond, so I would like one to be here.

“They came and cleared the land but then it was abandoned.”

Arthur Park resident Leonard Chan, 38, said: “I want the Aldi to be built.

“I’m disappointed it’s not happening now.

“It would bring a lot of benefits to the area, which needs a close-by supermarket and I’m all for it.”

The Aldi site on Necessity Brae, Perth.
The field is popular with dog walkers. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Farman Ali, 46, who lives in Arthur Park, said: “They should build the Aldi.

“It would’ve made us really happy as we can just walk there.

“There’s nothing else around the area for supermarkets.

“Most of the neighbours would be happy for it to be built.

“We wouldn’t have to use our cars to shop, which is green.

“We could have just walked.”

Budget chain wants council to ‘re-determine’ proposal

Aldi refused to comment on the future of its Glasgow Road supermarket.

This would have been closed had the company gone ahead with the Necessity Brae project.

But a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have supported us throughout this process, including local residents and those at Perth and Kinross Council.

“In light of the decision, we look forward to our planning application being re-determined by the council.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council will not be appealing the court of session’s decision.”

Should the council appeal the court ruling? Has Aldi been treated unfairly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Conversation