Carse of Gowrie road blocked after crash

A road in the Carse of Gowrie is blocked after a crash.

The road between St Madoes and Errol is affected by the collision.

It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Stagecoach says its buses cannot serve stops between the two villages.

The bus firm posted on X: “Due to an accident (not involving Stagecoach), service 39 will be unable to serve all stops between Errol village and St Madoes in both directions until further notice.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.