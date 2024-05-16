£5m Perth city centre regeneration gets council green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£5m Perth city centre regeneration gets council green light

Three projects are in line for UK Government support - but not everyone is in favour

By Morag Lindsay
Empty building with 'to let' sign in Perth city centre
This former foundry opposite Perth Museum is one of three city centre sites which could share in the funding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Councillors have given the green light to plans to spend £5 million on three new cultural venues in Perth city centre.

A £3m blueprint to turn the Lower City Mills into a visitor attraction was approved at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.

It follows a previous attempt to re-open the A-listed mill, which collapsed when the scheme missed out on Heritage Lottery funding.

Members also agreed to go ahead with plans for a £1.5m exhibition and workspace, to be called The Ironworks.

This would be sited in a former foundry opposite the new Perth Museum.

The third project is a £500,000 food and drink showcase in the tourist information centre on the High Street.

LOwer City mills exterior, a three story stone building in centre of Perth
Lower City Mills.

VisitScotland is due to quit the council-owned premises next year.

Councillors agreed to all three schemes after hearing they could bring additional visitors into Perth city centre.

However, Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey sounded a note of dissent, saying they were being forced into “two projects that nobody asked for and one that nobody else would fund”.

Money must be spent on Perth city centre

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council was awarded £5m of Levelling Up funding in the UK Government’s spring budget.

The money comes with a number of conditions.

• It must be spent on cultural regeneration in Perth city centre.

• The council has to submit a detailed bid by June 3.

•  And it has to demonstrate that the projects can be delivered by 2026.

The VisitScotland centre in Perth with person walking past
The VisitScotland centre in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillors were told the three ideas on the table were probably the only ones the council could realistically progress in that timescale.

And it was made clear that the conditions meant the money could not be diverted to other causes, such as the new PH2O sports venue, or the doomed Bell’s Sports Centre.

What do Perth public want from city centre?

Councillors agreed to include a requirement that officers keep them updated on measures to protect the authority from financial risk as a result of the three projects.

It followed a motion from Councillor Bailey, who said the public would rather see spending on priorities such as PH2O or public transport.

“What we’re being forced into with this ridiculous June 3 deadline is two projects that nobody asked for and one that nobody else would fund,” he said.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Others were more forthcoming in their support.

Council leader Grant Laing said the three schemes were about “adding something special to our city for both residents and visitors”.

And chief executive Thomas Glen assured councillors they would be able to decide whether or not to proceed if financial pressures become an issue in future.

He warned against “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory”, adding: “This is a fantastic news story for Perth that builds on the success of the work on Perth Museum.”

Business community have their say

Around 60 people attended a meeting organised by the new Perth and Kinross Business Partnership in the Concert Hall on Tuesday night.

Provost and members of the High Constables of Perth in procession outside Perth Museum on opening day
Dignitaries at the opening of Perth Museum in March. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Head of planning David Littlejohn and the council’s outgoing economic development manager Anna Day were grilled on the plans.

Mr Littlejohn said it was part of ongoing consultation on the proposals.

“We received some very positive feedback and some challenging questions around how these facilities would operate, which was all very helpful,” he said.

 

