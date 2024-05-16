A85 reopens after crash near Almondbank

Emergency services have reopened the A85 in both directions after a collision near Almondbank.

Police were called to the scene in Perthshire, near the Almondbank Filling Station, at around 5.30am.

It’s not known if anyone has suffered any injuries as Traffic Scotland advised the road reopened just after 7am.

Elsewhere, a section of the M90 near Friarton Bridge remains closed after a lorry trailer caught fire on Thursday morning.

Lane two southbound is currently closed after firefigters tackled the blaze shortly before 5am.