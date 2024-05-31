Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid

Alan and Louise Marshall took their elderly victim to a bank in Perth and demanded he withdraw £300 cash, a jury at Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan and Louise Marshall. Image: Facebook
A married couple assaulted and conspired to rob a 86-year-old man and marched him to his bank to withdraw cash in Perth.

Alan and Louise Marshall took their elderly victim to their home in rural Perthshire, where he undressed and had his photo taken.

The Marshalls then threatened him and demanded he hand over £300.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the couple drove him back to Perth in his Kia Sportage.

Mrs Marshall, 43, then escorted him to his Virgin Money branch on High Street.

Concerned staff raised the alarm when they noticed the man was “panicky”, with his clothes ruffled, as he asked to take money from his credit card account “to pay his cleaner”.

Police were contacted and the Marshalls’ bungalow in Kinrossie was raided.

Investigators found the old man’s boxer shorts in one of the bedrooms.

‘Despicable crime’

Alan and Louise Marshall, now of Nimmo Place, Perth, denied allegations they assaulted and robbed their victim on September 27 2021 but a jury convicted them of assault after a three-day trial.

But allegations the pair repeatedly pushed the pensioner, brandished a hammer at him and threatened to set a dog on him were dropped.

Virgin Money
A Virgin Money branch.

The Marshalls were also cleared of robbing their victim of an initial £300, before taking him to the bank to withdraw more cash.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told the pair: “You have been convicted of a despicable crime by a jury of your peers.

“I will defer sentence for reports.

“You should take that as no indication of what the ultimate sentence might be.

“All options are open to the court.”

Victim’s statement

The elderly victim was unable to give evidence but his police statement given on the day of the crime was read out to jurors.

He told PC Gillian Robertson he visited Ladbrokes on South Methven Street most days to place bets.

“Yesterday (September 26), I was in the bookies and got speaking to a female.

“She was chatting away, I see her around.

“Today, I was outside the bookies when a male, who I often speak to, came and spoke to me.

“He knew I what been speaking to his wife, the female from yesterday.”

Alan and Louise Marshall
Mr Marshall, 45, asked the OAP to drive him to his then home in Mercat Green, Kinross.

The man agreed and Mrs Marshall was picked up en route, at Scone.

“I went into the house with both the male and female and they asked me to go into a bedroom,” the man told police.

“I did this, I took my jacket off, I don’t remember if I took anything else off.”

He said the couple then began demanding £300.

“I was really frightened and scared,” he said in his statement.

“The male… took my keys and told me he would drive me back to the bank.”

‘That dodgy old b******’

After parking in a disabled bay next to High Street: “The female walked me around as the male told her to make sure I got money.

“I went into the bank and I was confused and scared, so they called the police.”

In a follow-up statement, the man told police: “The male took a photo of me and he said I touched his wife, which I didn’t.”

After police searched the house and recovered the victim’s shorts, Mr Marshall was cautioned.

“That dodgy old b******,” he replied.

When interviewed, Mrs Marshall admitted the man had been at their house and had been “in a state of undress.”

Altercation outside bank

Bank clerk Rory Pennycook, 26, told jurors the pensioner came into the bank just before closing time.

“When we were closing the doors, I saw an elderly gentleman outside having an altercation with four people.

“It looked like they were pushing him around.

“He came in and was asking for £300 from his credit card.

“I thought that was a bit suspicious.”

Perth Sheriff Court
The trial was heard at Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Pennycook said: “He was quite shaken up and was struggling to get his words out.”

Other staff told the trial the man, a regular customer, was “very distressed” and “panicky.”

They said his clothing was wrongly buttoned and he said he needed cash to pay his cleaner.

Workers said they saw a woman hovering at the door, looking inside.

