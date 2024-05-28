Wasted Degrees brewery set for return to Pitlochry roots

Perthshire’s award-winning Wasted Degrees brewery is poised for a return to Pitlochry with plans for a new production base and taproom in the town.

Planners are recommending councillors approve the firm’s £500,000 proposal at a meeting next week.

Wasted Degrees has earmarked a woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry for a new brewery.

The move would mean a homecoming for brothers Conall and Jack Low.

Conall launched Wasted Degrees Brewing in 2016 after he had started making beer in his parents’ garage in Pitlochry.

Since 2019, it has been based in Blair Atholl, where the brothers produce 25,000 litres of beer per month for sale to 13 countries.

The plan is for a modern timber and aluminium building in Pitlochry.

It would feature a brew hall, a taproom serving food and drink for up to 96 people, a small shop and outdoor seating.

Speaking previously to The Courier, Conall Low said he and Jack were keen to “invest back into Pitlochry” and create jobs in the town.

The former Breadalbane Academy pupil said: “We want to make sure it’s done right for Pitlochry.

“This is about more than just beer.”

Wasted Degrees Brewing could boost Pitlochry economy

The brewery would operate from 8am-4pm, and the taproom from 11am-10pm Tuesday-Sunday.

The site is about 50m from Pitlochry Community Hospital and Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home.

The application to Perth and Kinross Council attracted six objections and 22 letters of support.

Backers said the Wasted Degrees scheme could boost the Pitlochry economy and its appeal to visitors.

Critics raised concerns about the potential for noise and other nuisance and the impact on neighbours and the environment.

The Atholl Medical Centre also urged planners to note the ambulance depot at the hospital requires 24/7 access.

The application will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee when it meets next Wednesday, June 5.

Planners are recommending councillors give it the green light, subject to a series of conditions around areas such as road safety and disturbance.

No music will be allowed in the outdoor seating area. And Wasted Degrees will have to take steps to prevent the spread of disease during the removal of dead trees from the site.

The planners’ report states: ” This is a successful local business seeking to grow and

invest in Pitlochry with multi-faceted economic and social benefits for the town.

“The issues raised in the letters of objection have been fully considered and

addressed in the report and are not of sufficient weight to justify the refusal of the

planning application.”