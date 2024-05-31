Perthshire sepsis survivor gets high with a little help from her 75 friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire sepsis survivor gets high with a little help from her 75 friends

Dee Thomas set herself a goal to climb the height of Everest in her Comrie back yard after she cheated death from sepsis.

Dee Thomas at front of group of people walking
Sepsis survivor Dee Thomas steps out on her 100th hill climb surrounded by loved ones. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

A Comrie grandmother has recreated Everest – and its crowded summit – in her own back yard.

Dee Thomas nearly died from sepsis last April.

And so, to mark how far she has come, she decided to celebrate her recovery by climbing the equivalent height of Everest on the little hill she can see from her Comrie home.

It’s about 100 metres high, compared to Everest’s 8,849m above sea level.

So Dee decided to tackle it 100 times just to be on the safe side, while raising money for a sepsis charity.

However, as she was nearing the conclusion of her challenge, a generous supporter came up with an idea to boost her fundraising.

If she could recreate the famous photos of the queues for the summit of Everest, the anonymous donor would add another £5,000 to the pot.

Queue of climbers at summit of Everest
A long queue of climbers line a path on Mount Everest. Image: Nimsdai Project Possible via AP.

The pledge was just the kind of incentive Dee likes.

And since her final ascent coincided with her 66th birthday, she didn’t have to twist the arms of too many friends and relatives to join her.

A 75-strong group of people set off with her on Wednesday evening. A few more stragglers arrived to join the party at the top.

Drone shot of line of people following path to top of Comrie hillside through grass and gorse bushes
Walkers wind their way up Dee Thomas’ hillside at Comrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It means she has now raised just under £10,000 for Sepsis Research FEAT, the UK’s only sepsis research and awareness charity.

And mercifully, the biblical rain which battered much of Perthshire swept around the hill and didn’t dampen the celebrations.

Ian Thomas, Dee Thomas and Jasmine Thomas in front of hill at Comrie
Dee Thomas, with husband Ian and daughter Jasmine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was incredible,” said Dee.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who came along.”

Sepsis symptoms could have proved deadly

Dee needed open heart surgery and could barely walk after her brush with sepsis.

The mum-of-five developed aches and pains in her joints on April 3 last year.

She was taken by ambulance to Perth Royal Infirmary the following day.

Hospital bed selfie showing Dee Thomas with oxygen mask
Dee in hospital with sepsis. Image: Supplied

There, an MRI and other scans showed she had sepsis.

The Thomas family were told Dee’s chances of surviving were low.

But she was sent to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for open heart surgery on April 15.

And after four weeks in hospital, she was finally allowed home to begin the long road to recovery.

She started walking – a little further every day. And her first ascent of the little hill behind her home was a major milestone.

Dee Thomas in purple sepsis research t shirt among a group of friends in walking gear
Dee has come a long way since battling sepsis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s always been a favourite for family picnics and now it is a symbol of her recovery.

Dee says her 100th ascent was a chance to reflect on how far she has come since this time last year.

“It feels like I can maybe start to put it behind me now and get on with living life,” she said.

“I plan on being fit and active till I’m 80.”

Dee Thomas, Colin Graham and Craig Stobo, standing in front of group of cheering friends with hill behind
Colin Graham and Craig Stobo of Sepsis Research FEAT joined Dee and her friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation