Perth and Kinross Council tenants told to ask permission for video doorbells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council tenants told to ask permission for video doorbells

The council has strict rules on where and how the security devices can be used

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Video doorbell on doorframe
Perth and Kinross Council is reminding tenants its CCTV policy extends to video doorbells. Image: Shutterstock.

Perth and Kinross Council tenants have been told to ask for permission before they fit video doorbells or CCTV cameras to their homes.

The security devices have grown in popularity in recent years.

But council tenants in Perth and Kinross are now being told the doorbells are covered by its CCTV policy.

And they will have to submit a written request if they want to install them.

Following any application, a council inspector will visit tenants to review the proposed location site and the model if it’s available.

small video camera fitted to outside door
Modern security devices are cheap and easy to fix.

Permission for a CCTV system will only be granted if:

• It is solely for the tenant’s personal purposes – and not uploaded to the internet where it is available to the general public;

• It is solely for crime prevention and detection;

• It does not record sound (except for the use of video doorbells);

• It does not view any public area such as a footpath, pavement or road;

• It does not view any neighbouring properties;

• It is positioned on an external wall (or main door – in the case of video doorbells);

• It is installed by a suitably qualified technician.

Tenants told to talk to housing team

CCTV cameras must not be remotely controlled – for example moved left or right or zoomed in or out.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has a CCTV policy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They will only be approved for communal areas if everyone affected agrees.

And CCTV footage must be made available to the police or Perth and Kinross if it’s needed to help with any investigation of crime or anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Video capturing doorbell cameras for tenants are covered by the CCTV policy.

“Tenants should apply for permission via their locality housing team.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Alan and Louise Marshall. Image: Facebook
Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid
Dee Thomas at front of group of people walking
Perthshire sepsis survivor gets high with a little help from her 75 friends
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
Why are Perth bin lorries running on vegetable oil?
CCTV footage showed three men rampaging through the store.
CCTV footage shows masked men breaking into Scone vintage shop
Crieff Road in Perth
Two charged with drug offences after police stop vehicle in Perth
Laura Raimondi and Steven Dalton in La Sicilyana in Scone after it was hit by flooding for second time.
Community rush to help Scone Italian bistro hit by flooding for second time
Edward Townsley, Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Facebook scammer caught again in Auchterarder hot tub hoax
Invergowrie resident Fraser Duncan and map of Swallow Rounsabout improvements.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Relief for daytime drivers but fears of Invergowrie 'rat run' at…
Sharon Hoey and a Stagecoach bus.
Perth carer unable to look after Errol woman after Stagecoach scraps bus service
2
Stefania Ciocionoiu and Visarion Calin, outside Aphrodite on George Street, Perth, 29th May 2024.
Perth Greek takeaway owner set to open 'dream' restaurant in city centre

Conversation