Man, 34, charged after £65k of drugs found in A90 Perthshire car stop

A 34-year-old man has been charged after 10kg of drugs were found in a Perthshire car stop.

On Thursday at around 9.45pm officers, acting on intelligence, stopped a vehicle on the A90 near Glendoick.

After a search of the vehicle, 10kg of cannabis with a street value of £65,000 was discovered.

The driver was charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Man charged after ‘excellent’ drug recovery

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This has been an excellent recovery which included officers from the roads policing team.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue to disrupt such crimes.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”