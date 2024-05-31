Perth hero firefighter honoured following 1995 harbour tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hero firefighter honoured following 1995 harbour tragedy

Roderick Nicolson died trying to rescue two workmen from a silo. Now a plaque has been unveiled in his honour

By Morag Lindsay & Kathryn Anderson
Snap shot of Roderick Nicolson on one side, and red plaque in his honour on the other
Roderick Nicolson's courage has been honoured with a red plaque.

Perth firefighters have unveiled a plaque in memory of one of their own almost 30 years after his tragic death in the line of duty.

Roderick Nicolson – known to colleagues as Big Nic – lost his life in an accident at Perth Harbour on December 4 1995.

He had been trying to rescue two workmen trapped in a 40ft silo of chemical dust when he became stuck himself.

The men made it out, but Mr Nicolson died from his injuries.

Mr Nicolson’s wife Yvonne and daughter Amy, who was just nine at the time, later accepted the George Medal from the Queen on his behalf.

And now mother and daughter have joined dignitaries, serving and retired firefighters for the unveiling of a red plaque in his honour at Perth Fire Station.

Yvonne Nicolson and daughter Amy Russell holding red plagues in front of fire engine
Yvonne Nicolson and daughter Amy Russell with keepsakes of Roderick Nicolson’s red plaque. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade lays a wreath in front of Roderick Nicolson's plaque, watched by firefighters in vintage uniforms
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade lays a wreath in memory of Roderick Nicolson. Image: Stuart Cowper.

The memorial will go on permanent display in the new Perth Museum from next week.

‘When he spoke everyone listened’

The occasion was marked with speeches, a piper recital, wreath laying and a minute’s silence.

During the moving ceremony, Mr Nicholson was described as a highly respected firefighter who was well thought-of across the service.

The 43-year-old served for 21 years with Tayside Fire Brigade.

Family photo of Roderick Nicolson seated next to rocks by the sea
Roderick Nicolson in a favourite family snapshot. Image; Supplied.

Retired firefighter Jimmy Whyte was on shift on the night of the incident and was pleased to see his former colleague commemorated with the red plaque.

“Nic was a character,” he said.

“He was a very quiet person but when he spoke everyone listened; he would say something funny or interesting.

“He was well liked.”

Roderick Nicolson sacrifice will never be forgotten

The tragedy happened as more than 30 firefighters fought to free the trapped workers from a silo at Perth Harbour.

Mr Nicolson became submerged in five tonnes of sodium carbonate ash – described as similar to quicksand.

Firefighters lined up in uniform listening to speeches at ceremony
Perth firefighters listen to the tributes to Roderick Nicolson. Image: Stuart Cowper.

He was eventually freed, but died at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The workmen were rescued two hours into the operation and were also taken to hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services chief officer Ross Haggart said Mr Nicolson had shown “extreme bravery” in volunteering to enter the silo.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer Ross Haggart speaking at a podium at the ceremony
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer Ross Haggart. Image: Stuart Cowper

He added: “The sacrifice made by Nic will never be forgotten. Our thoughts will always be with his family and friends.”

The Red Plaque scheme honours firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorials are funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery.

Since the scheme began more than 50 firefighters have been commemorated across the UK.

More from Perth & Kinross

The M90 near Broxden Roundabout.
M90 near Broxden Roundabout restricted after two-car crash
The A90 at Glendoick
Man, 34, charged after £65k of drugs found in A90 Perthshire car stop
Alan and Louise Marshall. Image: Facebook
Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid
Video doorbell on doorframe
Perth and Kinross Council tenants told to ask permission for video doorbells
Dee Thomas at front of group of people walking
Perthshire sepsis survivor gets high with a little help from her 75 friends
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
Why are Perth bin lorries running on vegetable oil?
CCTV footage showed three men rampaging through the store.
CCTV footage shows masked men breaking into Scone vintage shop
Crieff Road in Perth
Two charged with drug offences after police stop vehicle in Perth
Laura Raimondi and Steven Dalton in La Sicilyana in Scone after it was hit by flooding for second time.
Community rush to help Scone Italian bistro hit by flooding for second time
Edward Townsley, Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Facebook scammer caught again in Auchterarder hot tub hoax

Conversation