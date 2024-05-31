Perth hero firefighter honoured following 1995 harbour tragedy

Perth firefighters have unveiled a plaque in memory of one of their own almost 30 years after his tragic death in the line of duty.

Roderick Nicolson – known to colleagues as Big Nic – lost his life in an accident at Perth Harbour on December 4 1995.

He had been trying to rescue two workmen trapped in a 40ft silo of chemical dust when he became stuck himself.

The men made it out, but Mr Nicolson died from his injuries.

Mr Nicolson’s wife Yvonne and daughter Amy, who was just nine at the time, later accepted the George Medal from the Queen on his behalf.

And now mother and daughter have joined dignitaries, serving and retired firefighters for the unveiling of a red plaque in his honour at Perth Fire Station.

The memorial will go on permanent display in the new Perth Museum from next week.

‘When he spoke everyone listened’

The occasion was marked with speeches, a piper recital, wreath laying and a minute’s silence.

During the moving ceremony, Mr Nicholson was described as a highly respected firefighter who was well thought-of across the service.

The 43-year-old served for 21 years with Tayside Fire Brigade.

Retired firefighter Jimmy Whyte was on shift on the night of the incident and was pleased to see his former colleague commemorated with the red plaque.

“Nic was a character,” he said.

“He was a very quiet person but when he spoke everyone listened; he would say something funny or interesting.

“He was well liked.”

Roderick Nicolson sacrifice will never be forgotten

The tragedy happened as more than 30 firefighters fought to free the trapped workers from a silo at Perth Harbour.

Mr Nicolson became submerged in five tonnes of sodium carbonate ash – described as similar to quicksand.

He was eventually freed, but died at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The workmen were rescued two hours into the operation and were also taken to hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services chief officer Ross Haggart said Mr Nicolson had shown “extreme bravery” in volunteering to enter the silo.

He added: “The sacrifice made by Nic will never be forgotten. Our thoughts will always be with his family and friends.”

The Red Plaque scheme honours firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorials are funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery.

Since the scheme began more than 50 firefighters have been commemorated across the UK.