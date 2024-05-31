M90 near Broxden Roundabout restricted after two-car crash

The M90 near Broxden Roundabout is restricted after a two-car crash.

The southbound carriageway has fully reopened while one lane of the northbound carriageway remains closed.

Two fire appliances, one from Perth and one from the Kingsway in Dundee, are in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call to head to the M90 at 4.30pm.

“Two appliances are on scene at the moment, one from Perth and one from Kingsway.”

Amey said on X: “Earlier RTC has now been cleared and SB carriageway fully open and one lane of the NB carriageway open.

“Traffic moving albeit slow, please approach with care.”

One eyewitness who passed the scene said: “I passed heading to Glasgow. Traffic was backed up right to the end of the slipway from the M90.

“Traffic was at a complete standstill. I hope everyone involved is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the M90 between Junction 10 and the Broxden Roundabout, following a two-vehicle crash reported around 4.15pm.

“The road is partially closed, with northbound traffic diverted through Perth and the southbound carriageway down to one lane.”