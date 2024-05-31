M90 near Broxden Roundabout restricted after two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

M90 near Broxden Roundabout restricted after two-car crash

The southbound carriageway has fully reopened while one lane of the northbound carriageway remains closed.

By Chloe Burrell
The M90 near Broxden Roundabout.
There has been a two-car crash on the M90 in Perth. Image: Google Street View

The M90 near Broxden Roundabout is restricted after a two-car crash.

Two fire appliances, one from Perth and one from the Kingsway in Dundee, are in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call to head to the M90 at 4.30pm.

“Two appliances are on scene at the moment, one from Perth and one from Kingsway.”

Amey said on X: “Earlier RTC has now been cleared and SB carriageway fully open and one lane of the NB carriageway open.

“Traffic moving albeit slow, please approach with care.”

One eyewitness who passed the scene said: “I passed heading to Glasgow. Traffic was backed up right to the end of the slipway from the M90.

“Traffic was at a complete standstill. I hope everyone involved is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the M90 between Junction 10 and the Broxden Roundabout, following a two-vehicle crash reported around 4.15pm.

“The road is partially closed, with northbound traffic diverted through Perth and the southbound carriageway down to one lane.”

Conversation