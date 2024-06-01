Two women taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Broxden Roundabout

Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the Broxden Roundabout on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the M90, between Broxden Roundabout and junction ten, at around 4pm.

The crash involved a white Volkswagen Transport van and a white Honda Civic.

The road was closed for around two hours.

Once the road had closed, the two women, aged 20 and 35, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the crash.

Police Constable Ashley Mitchinson said: “We are appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2829 of Friday May 31.