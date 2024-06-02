Perth & Kinross Alyth woman reported missing found safe and well Christabel Tinker was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. By Ben MacDonald June 2 2024, 4:43pm June 2 2024, 4:43pm Share Alyth woman reported missing found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4998426/christabel-tinker-missing-alyth/ Copy Link Christabel Tinker, from Alyth, has been found. Image: Police Scotland An 86-year-old man reported missing from Alyth has been found safe and well. Christabel Tinker was reported missing from the Kirk Brae area on Sunday afternoon. Police have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.