Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 34, taken to hospital after Auchterarder stabbing

Armed police descended on the Perthshire town on Monday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson & Kieran Webster
Police at the scene in Auchterarder
Police at the scene. Image: Supplied

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Auchterarder.

Armed police and paramedics descended on the Perthshire town on Monday afternoon, following reports of a disturbance.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown but it is understood he was stabbed.

Several police vehicles rushed to the High Street and Sydney Crescent areas shortly after 3pm, and Sydney Crescent was closed.

Officers in protective gear holding guns were also stationed at the Feus end of the town.

Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

An eyewitness said there were three police cars on waste ground near Feus and an ambulance was “rushing” down the High Street shortly before 4pm.

Police seal off Auchterarder street

Another local said: “The whole street was taped off and you couldn’t get down it.

“There was a fair few police cars up and down the street, but I just minded my own business.

“It’s usually a quiet street as well.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Monday we were called to a report of a disturbance on Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

