Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps up Wimbledon fitness push at Gleneagles

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the Dior fashion show in Perthshire.

The 21-year-old former US Open champion was among the celebrities at Drummond Castle near Crieff on Monday night.

A-listers including Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence were at the glitzy bash.

Raducanu – who chose to skip the French Open, which is currently taking place at Roland-Garros – shared pictures and videos from the Perthshire Dior event on her Instagram.

In a post captioned “beautiful Scotland”, she shared scenes from Drummond Castle – where the fashion show was held – and Gleneagles, where she was staying during the event.

She also shared footage of her running past one of the golf courses at Gleneagles as she steps up her fitness push for Wimbledon next month.

The show involved models walking through Drummond Castle Gardens to showcase Dior’s latest collection.

The designs are a nod to the firm’s ties with Scotland – including a 1955 charity ball at Gleneagles Hotel.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Golden Globe-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy were also at the star-studded event.

Security was beefed up for the show with some surrounding roads closed.

Drummond Castle Gardens reopens to the public on Monday for the summer season.