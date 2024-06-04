Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps up Wimbledon fitness push at Gleneagles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps up Wimbledon fitness push at Gleneagles

The 21-year-old tennis star took to Instagram to show scenes from the exclusive event.

By Kieran Webster
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle.
Emma Raducanu shared behind the scenes pictures of the Dior event in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Emma Raducanu/Instagram

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the Dior fashion show in Perthshire.

The 21-year-old former US Open champion was among the celebrities at Drummond Castle near Crieff on Monday night.

A-listers including Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence were at the glitzy bash.

Raducanu – who chose to skip the French Open, which is currently taking place at Roland-Garros – shared pictures and videos from the Perthshire Dior event on her Instagram.

In a post captioned “beautiful Scotland”, she shared scenes from Drummond Castle – where the fashion show was held – and Gleneagles, where she was staying during the event.

Drummond House.
Many stars stayed at Gleneagles Hotel during the event. Image: Emma Raducanu/Instagram
A picture of a Dior purse, with Drummond Castle gardens in the background.
Overlooking the grounds of Drummond Castle during the Dior event. Image: Emma Raducanu/Instagram
Raducanu went for a run during her Scottish stay
Raducanu shared scenes from her Perthshire visit. Image: Emma Raducanu/Instagram
The tennis star went for a run past one of the golf courses at Gleneagles. Image: Emma Raducanu/Instagram

She also shared footage of her running past one of the golf courses at Gleneagles as she steps up her fitness push for Wimbledon next month.

The show involved models walking through Drummond Castle Gardens to showcase Dior’s latest collection.

The designs are a nod to the firm’s ties with Scotland – including a 1955 charity ball at Gleneagles Hotel.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Perthshire Dior event.
Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior Cruise 2025 event. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Maria Grazia Chiuri on the catwalk at Drummond Castle on Monday. Image: Shutterstock

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Golden Globe-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy were also at the star-studded event.

Security was beefed up for the show with some surrounding roads closed.

Drummond Castle Gardens reopens to the public on Monday for the summer season.

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect granted bail after second court appearance
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’
Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach to review reduced Perthshire bus route after complaints
Mike and Maureen Taylor of the Strathmore Bar in Perth.
Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years
Drummond Castle and Gardens, which hosted the Dior show.
Drummond Castle Gardens: How to visit 'beautiful' Perthshire Dior show venue
Derek and Carys Hughes at the Pavilion Cafe in Crieff.
Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home
Colin Henderson
Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire

Conversation