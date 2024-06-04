Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show

Celebrities stayed at Gleneagles Hotel ahead of the event at Drummond Castle.

Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Tables in the garden at Gleneagles Hotel for the Dior welcome dinner. Image: Pierre Mouton
By Kieran Webster

Locals have been given a glimpse of the Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of the Dior fashion show on Monday.

Celebrities including Emma Raducanu, Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy were at Drummond House near Crieff as part of Dior Cruise 2025 on Monday.

The fashion show involved models walking throughout the estate, showcasing Dior’s latest collection.

Before then, the stars enjoyed a welcome dinner at Gleneagles Hotel – where many of them also stayed.

Pictures shared by Dior with The Courier show the set-up at Gleneagles for the dinner.

A view of the dining area.
Celebrities dined at Gleneagles. Image: Pierre Mouton
A table by a fireplace.
A spot by the fire. Image: Pierre Mouton
A table with views of the gardens.
The hotel hosted several stars. Image: Pierre Mouton
The bright interior of Drummond Castle.
Stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Raducanu were at the event. Image: Pierre Mouton
A view of the dining area.
Chairs for relaxing inside the hotel. Image: Pierre Mouton

While members of the public can book to stay at Gleneagles, Drummond Castle does not open to visitors.

However, people can visit the garden grounds where Monday’s fashion show took place.

The garden reopens this Monday for the summer season.

Fans watching the Dior event described the venue as “beautiful” with one stating they “loved the garden”.

Side plates for the meal.
Side plates for the meal. Image: Pierre Mouton
A table in the corner.
A comfy spot in the corner. Image: Pierre Mouton
Outdoor seating in the castle grounds.
The beautiful outdoor setting. Image: Pierre Mouton

The Dior Cruise 2025 event saw designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborate with Scottish brands such as Harris Tweed and Johnstons of Elgin.

According to Dior, the latest collection “perpetuates” the strong ties between the luxury fashion brand and Scotland.

Tennis star Raducanu has shared pictures and videos of her visit to Perthshire.

The Courier recently explored a rumour that the Beckhams paid a couple to move their wedding at Gleneagles to hire the Perthshire venue.

Conversation