Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show

Locals have been given a glimpse of the Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of the Dior fashion show on Monday.

Celebrities including Emma Raducanu, Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy were at Drummond House near Crieff as part of Dior Cruise 2025 on Monday.

The fashion show involved models walking throughout the estate, showcasing Dior’s latest collection.

Before then, the stars enjoyed a welcome dinner at Gleneagles Hotel – where many of them also stayed.

Pictures shared by Dior with The Courier show the set-up at Gleneagles for the dinner.

While members of the public can book to stay at Gleneagles, Drummond Castle does not open to visitors.

However, people can visit the garden grounds where Monday’s fashion show took place.

The garden reopens this Monday for the summer season.

Fans watching the Dior event described the venue as “beautiful” with one stating they “loved the garden”.

The Dior Cruise 2025 event saw designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborate with Scottish brands such as Harris Tweed and Johnstons of Elgin.

According to Dior, the latest collection “perpetuates” the strong ties between the luxury fashion brand and Scotland.

Tennis star Raducanu has shared pictures and videos of her visit to Perthshire.

The Courier recently explored a rumour that the Beckhams paid a couple to move their wedding at Gleneagles to hire the Perthshire venue.